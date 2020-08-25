Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Gardens and Squares: 10 Examples of Small-Scale Landscaping in Brazil

Gardens and Squares: 10 Examples of Small-Scale Landscaping in Brazil

"Landscaping is the only artistic expression that includes all five human senses," says Benedito Abbud in his book Creating Landscapes a guide to Working in Landscape Architecture. While architecture works mainly with sight and touch, landscaping also embraces smell, hearing and taste, "which provides a rich sensorial experience, by combining the most diverse and full perception experiences. The more a garden can sharpen all the senses, the better it fulfills its role."

Below, we have selected 10 small-scale landscape projects in Brazil, ranging from small city squares to communal gardens.

Parks

Urban requalification of the Colina Sagrada do Senhor do Bonfim / Sotero Arquitetos

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Regeneration of Public Squares in Catanduva / Rosa Grena Kliass Arquiteta + Barbieri + Gorski Arquitetos Associados

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

UNIBRA IBGM / Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

Eliane Square / Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

OCA - Contemplation Space / Murad Sarrià Arquitetura + Bárbara Barbi Arquitetura

© Gustavo Xavier
© Gustavo Xavier

Gardens

New Leisure Area at Grande Hotel Senac São Pedro / Levisky Arquitetos | Estratégia Urbana

© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

HanaZaki garden / Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

Elementary Garden / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

São Geraldo Pavilion / SAINZ arquitetura + Marina Pimentel Paisagismo

© Haruo Mikami
© Haruo Mikami

DECA Urban Garden in Sao Paulo / Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

