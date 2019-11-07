World
Elementary Garden / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo

Elementary Garden / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Landscape Architecture  · 
Jardim Everest, Brazil
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 243.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019
  • Photographs Photographs: Evelyn Muller
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Artefacto, Autodesk, Chaos Group, Ledplus, Pagliotto, Trimble Navigation, We Light, YDesign

  • Landscape Architect and Designer

    Elaine Kalil, Mauricio Ferre

  • Project Team

    Franciele Caraça, Gislene Alvez, Lean Milo, Haus Design

  • Clients

    Casacor 2019
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Text description provided by the architects. It is a signature of KalilFerre landscaping to re-create the absolute interaction between humans and nature. We appreciate its rusticity trying to reproduce it in our designs. When we were informed about this year concept “ Planet Home” we envisioned the opportunity to show a little of our essence. In this project, we have chosen to work with Natural elements such as stone, fire, wood, and vegetation.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

We have integrated three living environments where people can enjoy the most diverse moments, from simple resting to gathering with friends in a harmonious and comfortable space, where nature is designing an organic contour, bringing the warmth of our singular Brazilian native forest. 

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller
Layout Plan
Layout Plan
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

To reproduce the exuberance and simplicity of the tropical vegetation we have surrounded our species with sophisticated and exclusive contemporary furniture, technology and lighting. A sensory garden projected to feel the sensation of oneness with the environment, and the sacred connection with the entire nature. 

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Continuing the organic lines proposed in landscaping, we created a ludic space with three balances signed by the Brazilian designer Sergio Matos. We have placed the square of fire in the center of the garden so it could be seen from all over the place, interacting in total harmony with the rest of the elements.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

"We are looking for " Elementary Garden" to be a meeting point between the simplicity of nature, the warmth of the fire, the stone, the wood and the sophistication of the chosen technology”. We know the challenge is great, but most of all, we want to take this opportunity to show all the strength and innovation our office has been demonstrating during the last years. It is a signature of KalilFerre landscaping to re-create the absolute interaction between humans and nature. We appreciate its rusticity trying to reproduce it in our designs.

© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Av. Lineu de Paula Machado, 1075 - Jardim Everest, São Paulo - SP, 05601-001, Brazil

Cite: "Elementary Garden / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo" [Jardim Elementar / Kalil Ferre Pasagismo] 07 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/921316/elementary-garden-kalil-ferre-pasagismo/> ISSN 0719-8884

