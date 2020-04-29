World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Square
  4. Brazil
  5. Eliane Square / Hanazaki Paisagismo

Eliane Square / Hanazaki Paisagismo

Save this project
Eliane Square / Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Yuri Seródio © Yuri Seródio © Yuri Seródio © Yuri Seródio + 21

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Square, Landscape Architecture
Jardim Everest, Brazil
  • Landscape Architects: Hanazaki Paisagismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4844 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yuri Seródio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Hydrotech, Construflama, Eliane Revestimentos, Firgal Engenharia, Spirandelli Engenharia, Taag Brasil Life Experience, Verdeal, Vertia Green Design, Vitali Iluminação
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, a dazzling and multicultural megalopolis, yet so lacking in green spaces, this garden serves as an entrance to a former ambulatory building turned into a venue for events.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

The terrain, with an approximate area of 450m², is a stage to an interactive and contemplative garden, meant to stimulate the senses once one enters the space.The visitor is welcomed by a tunnel, above a sleek metallic pergola, on one side a lush vertical garden comprised mainly by native tropical plants and on the other side a brise soleil revealing a first glance to the garden. This tunnel, purposely with a subtle incidence of natural light, gives a mysterious atmosphere and expectative to its end, where the whole space will be revealed for contemplation.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

At the center of garden, there is an extensive reflecting pool, layed with black pebbles that were made from ceramic waste, specially developed for this project with the manufacturer . Floating steps invites the visitor to give a closer look to the garden "islands" in the middle of the reflecting pool, as well as an ecological fireplace.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

On the other perspective, the garden proposes a resting spot with benches layed with porcelain tiles, a spot that provides a soothing atmosphere for relaxation. The flooring porcelain tiles have an auto cleaning technology and they were used for its low maintenance and to avoid the use of natural stone.

Brazil is the only country named after a tree, surprisingly unknown to many of its residents, so the project properly honors this iconic tree, by planting them in harmony with the surrounding existing canopy. Needless to say they were locally grown in nurseries, and our intention was to elucidate the visitor to use and admire Brazilian native trees, so often overlooked. All bushes and groundcovers, also grown locally, are low water consuming since they’re adaptable to the local climate. Rainwater is used for irrigation and for the reflecting pool, and LED lighting provides low energy consumption.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Casa Cor Sao Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hanazaki Paisagismo
Office

Products

Steel Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Square Landscape Architecture Brazil
Cite: "Eliane Square / Hanazaki Paisagismo" [Praça Eliane / Hanazaki Paisagismo] 29 Apr 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938513/eliane-square-hanazaki-paisagismo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream