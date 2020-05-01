World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. DECA Urban Garden in Sao Paulo / Hanazaki Paisagismo

DECA Urban Garden in Sao Paulo / Hanazaki Paisagismo

Save this project
DECA Urban Garden in Sao Paulo / Hanazaki Paisagismo

© Yuri Seródio © Yuri Seródio © Yuri Seródio © Yuri Seródio + 35

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Landscape Architecture
Jardim Everest, Brazil
  • Landscape Architects: Hanazaki Paisagismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10764 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2017
  • Photographs Photographs:  Yuri Seródio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: American Hydrotech, Deca, Eliane Revestimentos, Spirandelli Engenharia, Verdeal
Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the outskirts of São Paulo, this once empty space was turned into a sensorial labyrinth with a refined aesthetic sense, harmonizing bold geometric lines from the hardscape with the softness of the vegetation and is meant to welcome visitors to an event venue building through a square.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

The space is comprised by a route through three distinct sceneries, where the water plays a major role linking them and leading to its climax, besides alluding to the products original ambience. The reflecting pool is layed with green pebbles, echoing the vegetation, contained by a corten steel sheet with embbed LED lighting.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

A gabion wall, with reclaimed crushed reddish stone from a local quarry, greets the visitors and, along with the reflecting pool, takes them to a cascade made of 22 washbasins and faucets randomly displayed on another wall that mirrors the gabion wall, enclosing this space, yet creating a dynamic atmosphere and leading to the next scenery.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio
Save this picture!
Perspective 04
Perspective 04
Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

An extensive pergola hovers the next space and is attached with 33 aligned showers, creating a illusionary water curtain and allowing an unexpected view to the main garden and providing a soothing sound.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

The square is an irregular grade of different shades of a 90cm porcelain tiles, where bamboo and olive trees are unsystematically planted providing shelter and shade in the middle of the garden, where visitor can enjoy themselves on cetified wooden benches. Toilets mimic "cobogós", a hollow ceramic brick extensively used in modernist Brazilian architecture that, when layed on a wall, resembles a mashrabiya. These panels are layed perpendicularly in the middle of an eclectic array of plants, with different texture and shades of green.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

All bushes and ground covers, also grown locally, are low water consuming since they’re adaptable to the local climate. Rainwater is used for irrigation and for the reflecting pool, and LED lighting provides low energy consumption.

Save this picture!
© Yuri Seródio
© Yuri Seródio

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Casa Cor Sao Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hanazaki Paisagismo
Office

Product

Stone

#Tags

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Landscape Architecture Brazil
Cite: "DECA Urban Garden in Sao Paulo / Hanazaki Paisagismo" [Jardim DECA / Hanazaki Paisagismo] 01 May 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/938523/deca-urban-garden-in-sao-paulo-hanazaki-paisagismo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream