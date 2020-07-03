Submit a Project Advertise
Axonometric Projections in Brazilian Architecture: 20 Examples on How to Visualize Your Project

Axonometric Projections in Brazilian Architecture: 20 Examples on How to Visualize Your Project

An axonometric perspective, also called parallel projection or axonometry, is an orthographic projection on an oblique plane as a means of representing three-dimensional objects. It is a very efficient way to illustrate a project since it can represent not only conceptual schemes but also construction details in a very didactic style. It allows us to change the position of the viewer when rotating the axes and thus generating several visual combinations of the design, that can help answer any questions the contractor or client may have.

We have gathered twenty Brazilian designs that employ this technique in several formats and scales - sketches, GIFs, construction details, and exploded axonometric projections - to inspire your next project.

Shed House / Marcos Franchini + Nattalia Bom Conselho

Shed House / Marcos Franchini + Nattalia Bom Conselho © Jomar Bragança
Shed House / Marcos Franchini + Nattalia Bom Conselho

Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa

Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa © Pedro Napolitano Prata
Royal FIC Headquarters / Eduardo Borges Barcellos + Grupo Garoa

Refectory and Dressing Room / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos + André Scarpa

Refectory and Dressing Room / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos + André Scarpa © André Scarpa
Refectory and Dressing Room / Bruno Rossi Arquitetos + André Scarpa

House in Salto de Pirapora / Vereda Arquitetos

House in Salto de Pirapora / Vereda Arquitetos © André Scarpa
House in Salto de Pirapora / Vereda Arquitetos

Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a

Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a © Federico Cairoli
Vineyard Pavilion / gru.a

Wing House / Studio Guilherme Torres

Wing House / Studio Guilherme Torres © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
Apartment Renovation at Prudência Building / messina | rivas

Apartment Renovation at Prudência Building / messina | rivas © Federico Cairoli
Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional

Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional © Pedro Kok
Bullguer Center / SuperLimão Studio

Bullguer Center / SuperLimão Studio © Israel Gollino
Bullguer Center / SuperLimão Studio

The Ceramic Atelier / Gabriel Castro (MOBIO Arquitetura) + Luiza Soares

The Ceramic Atelier / Gabriel Castro (MOBIO Arquitetura) + Luiza Soares © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
The Ceramic Atelier / Gabriel Castro (MOBIO Arquitetura) + Luiza Soares

Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura

Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura © André Mortatti
Tatuí Apartment / Passos Arquitetura

Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos

Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos © Haruo Mikami
Portico House / BLOCO Arquitetos

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos © Federico Cairoli
House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

Elephant’s Hill House / 24 7 Arquitetura

Elephant’s Hill House / 24 7 Arquitetura © Pedro Kok
Elephant’s Hill House / 24 7 Arquitetura

Municipal Raul Seixas Park Refurbishment / Secretaria do Verde e Meio Ambiente - Divisão de Implantação, projetos e obras

Municipal Raul Seixas Park Refurbishment / Secretaria do Verde e Meio Ambiente - Divisão de Implantação, projetos e obras. Image courtesy of Secretaria Especial de Comunicação (SECOM) e arquivos SVMA.
Municipal Raul Seixas Park Refurbishment / Secretaria do Verde e Meio Ambiente - Divisão de Implantação, projetos e obras

Cloud Pavilion / Arquitetos Associados

Cloud Pavilion / Arquitetos Associados - © Gabriel Castro / Reverbo
Cloud Pavilion / Arquitetos Associados

micasa vol.C / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Marcio Tanaka

micasa vol.C / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Marcio Tanaka. Image courtesy of Studio MK27
micasa vol.C / Studio MK27 - Marcio Kogan + Marcio Tanaka

Schendel House / AR Arquitetos

Schendel House / AR Arquitetos © Leonardo Finotti
Schendel House / AR Arquitetos

Floating House waterlilliHaus / SysHaus

Floating House waterlilliHaus / SysHaus. Image courtesy of SysHaus
Floating House waterlilliHaus / SysHaus

Nita Residence / Aedifex

Nita Residence / Aedifex © Carolina Tomaselli
Nita Residence / Aedifex

