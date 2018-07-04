World
i

i

i

i

i

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Arquitetura Nacional
  6. 2017
  7. Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional

Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional

Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional
Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional, © Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok

  • Landscape Design

    Eduardo L. Maurmann, Elen B. N. Maurmann, Paula Otto

  • Structure Engineering

    Carpeggiani Engenharia

  • Hydrosanitary, Electrical and Logic

    Filippon Engenharia

  • Steel Works

    LF Parthenon
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. The clients, a couple with a small child seeking tranquility for their day to day life, decided to build a house in a closed condominium, in a city near Porto Alegre. In spite of the choice of this refuge, they like to give parties and receive friends at home.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The land chosen by them is located in a gated community, bordering an ecological reserve and a river. The view, through the river, is the skyline of the city of Porto Alegre, but is blocked by the mass of vegetation of the reserve. However, from 2.5m height the view is completely clear. Since the area of greatest permanence of the house is the social one, the solution adopted was to reverse the uses - social area above and intimate area below.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

In the main access of the house, a hall creates the separation of the spaces. In the ground floor we have five suites plus service area. On the second floor, there is the social area - a large open space with office, living room and dining room connected with a gourmet kitchen (with barbecue and grill). The only closed rooms are the kitchen and a guest toilet.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok
Section B
Section B
© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The main highlight is the structure: on the second floor, two blue metal trusses create a 7m cantlever in front of the house - the garage cover. The entire assembly of this structure took, in total, 5 days. The ground floor features concrete structure, with wooden pannels covering, creating privacy for the bedrooms and a visual unity for the base of the house. The coating of the second floor is made of Profilit glass on the east façade and on the west there is drywall with hydraulic floor tiles in a minimalist pattern.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

The landscaping privileged Brazilian native plants, in an organic and unpretentious composition. The pool deck is movable, covering it completely and allowing the garden flexibility, enlarging the area for events.

© Pedro Kok
© Pedro Kok

About this office
Arquitetura Nacional
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Brazil
Cite: "Claudios House / Arquitetura Nacional" [Casa Claudios / Arquitetura Nacional] 04 Jul 2018. ArchDaily. (Trans. Vada, Pedro) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/897455/claudios-house-arquitetura-nacional/> ISSN 0719-8884

