12 Times Architecture Sheltered Animals, Not Humans

Save this picture! Vietnam BEAR Sanctuary / COLE. Image© Elettra Melani

Architecture may have its roots in sheltering humans from the elements, but that is not to say that architecture is for humans alone. Around the world, there are numerous examples of buildings and shelters designed by architects for other species. Some of these can be whimsical, such as the Dogchitecture exhibit by 10 Mexican architecture firms back in 2013, or the series of BowWow Haus kennels designed by over 80 architects back in 2017, including Zaha Hadid Architects. But others are designed for a more direct impact.

From equine pavilions to bear sanctuaries, cricket shelters to cat cafes, architects have in recent times been employed to create spaces that cater for the needs of animals of all sizes and – temperaments. Take a look at 12 examples below.

+ 13

Save this picture! Vietnam BEAR Sanctuary / COLE. Image© Elettra Melani

Save this picture! Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura. Image© ELE Arkitektura

Save this picture! Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord. Image© Olmo Peeters

Save this picture! Cricket Shelter - Modular Insect Farm / Terreform ONE. Image© Mitchell Joachim

Save this picture! Jiyan Healing Garden / ZRS Architekten Ingenieure. Image© ZRS Architekten Ingenieure

Save this picture! Cat Café TRYST / Parallect Dedign. Image© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

Save this picture! Petaholic Hotel / sms design. ImageCourtesy of SMS Design

Save this picture! Stonnington Pound Development / Architecture Matters. Image© Christopher Alexander

Save this picture! Palm Springs Animal Care Facility / Swatt | Miers Architects

Save this picture! Animal Refuge Centre / Arons en Gelauff Architecten