  12 Times Architecture Sheltered Animals, Not Humans

12 Times Architecture Sheltered Animals, Not Humans

12 Times Architecture Sheltered Animals, Not Humans

Architecture may have its roots in sheltering humans from the elements, but that is not to say that architecture is for humans alone. Around the world, there are numerous examples of buildings and shelters designed by architects for other species. Some of these can be whimsical, such as the Dogchitecture exhibit by 10 Mexican architecture firms back in 2013, or the series of BowWow Haus kennels designed by over 80 architects back in 2017, including Zaha Hadid Architects. But others are designed for a more direct impact.

From equine pavilions to bear sanctuaries, cricket shelters to cat cafes, architects have in recent times been employed to create spaces that cater for the needs of animals of all sizes and – temperaments. Take a look at 12 examples below.

Vietnam BEAR Sanctuary / COLE

Vietnam BEAR Sanctuary / COLE. Image© Elettra Melani
Vietnam BEAR Sanctuary / COLE. Image© Elettra Melani

Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura

Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura. Image© ELE Arkitektura
Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura. Image© ELE Arkitektura

Petting Farm / 70F Architecture

Petting Farm / 70F Architecture
Petting Farm / 70F Architecture

Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord

Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord. Image© Olmo Peeters
Animal Shelter and Pet Crematorium Lommel / Collectief Noord. Image© Olmo Peeters

Cricket Shelter - Modular Insect Farm / Terreform ONE

Cricket Shelter - Modular Insect Farm / Terreform ONE. Image© Mitchell Joachim
Cricket Shelter - Modular Insect Farm / Terreform ONE. Image© Mitchell Joachim

Jiyan Healing Garden / ZRS Architekten Ingenieure

Jiyan Healing Garden / ZRS Architekten Ingenieure. Image© ZRS Architekten Ingenieure
Jiyan Healing Garden / ZRS Architekten Ingenieure. Image© ZRS Architekten Ingenieure

Cat Café TRYST / Parallect Design

Cat Café TRYST / Parallect Dedign. Image© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang
Cat Café TRYST / Parallect Dedign. Image© Qingling Zheng, Shijie Zhang

Petaholic Hotel / sms design

Petaholic Hotel / sms design. ImageCourtesy of SMS Design
Petaholic Hotel / sms design. ImageCourtesy of SMS Design

Stonnington Pound Development / Architecture Matters

Stonnington Pound Development / Architecture Matters. Image© Christopher Alexander
Stonnington Pound Development / Architecture Matters. Image© Christopher Alexander

Palm Springs Animal Care Facility / Swatt | Miers Architects

Palm Springs Animal Care Facility / Swatt | Miers Architects
Palm Springs Animal Care Facility / Swatt | Miers Architects

Animal Refuge Centre / Arons en Gelauff Architecten

Animal Refuge Centre / Arons en Gelauff Architecten
Animal Refuge Centre / Arons en Gelauff Architecten

Unleashed Dog Spa / Square One Interiors

Unleashed Dog Spa / Square One Interiors. Image © Ihor Pona
Unleashed Dog Spa / Square One Interiors. Image © Ihor Pona

Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "12 Times Architecture Sheltered Animals, Not Humans" 21 Feb 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/934196/12-times-architecture-sheltered-animals-not-humans/> ISSN 0719-8884

