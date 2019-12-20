World
The Top 25 Architecture Interviews of 2019

The Top 25 Architecture Interviews of 2019
Us adtopic 2019 year review banner

In a continued effort to deliver tools, inspiration, and knowledge for readers, 2019 saw ArchDaily editors and contributors engage in a wealth of conversations with distinguished individuals from all corners of the design world. Whether this be a discussion with Carlo Ratti and Winy Maas on artificial intelligence or a conversation with Mario Botta on Modernism, these interviews convey the remarkable variety of talent, ideas, and paradigms through which one can engage with architecture and design.

To demonstrate this, and to reflect on how much both we and our readers have learned in 2019, we have celebrated by curating the top 25 interviews published on ArchDaily throughout the year. As an indication of the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of design, the interviews listed below contain not just architects, but those who have intersected with the architecture world through innovative products such as VELUX, world-changing ideas such as TED, and companies reshaping how we live, such as Airbnb.

Neri&Hu on their Life and Work

© Pedro Pegenaute
© Pedro Pegenaute

TED Founder Richard Saul Wurman on his Life and Work

© Joel Baldwin for LOOK Magazine
© Joel Baldwin for LOOK Magazine

Second Home Founders on the Future of Co-Working

© Second Home
© Second Home

Heatherwick and MAD on Innovation

© Getty Images
© Getty Images

Carlo Ratti and Winy Maas on Innovation and Facial Recognition

© Fake Industries
© Fake Industries

WORKac on the Beirut Museum of Art

© WORKac
© WORKac

Erieta Attali on Architectural Photography

© Erieta Attali
© Erieta Attali

Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas on their Design Process

© Aki Furudate
© Aki Furudate

Jonathan Mizzi on the Future of Tiny Architecture

© Mizzi Studio
© Mizzi Studio

Steven Holl on Architecture that Speaks to the Soul

© Steven Holl Architects
© Steven Holl Architects

Junya Ishigami on Innovation

© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Airbnb Environments Designer Rachael Harvey on the Future of Work

© Airbnb
© Airbnb

Audio/Video Interviews

ArchDaily's Building Future Podcast at the 2019 AIA Convention

Strelka Institute CEO Varvara Melnikova on the Internet and Education

Mario Botta on Modernism and Technology

Velux CEO David Briggs on Daylighting

rat[LAB] Studio's Sushant Verma on Computational Design

Tom Kundig on his Life and Work

Hello Wood on Building Strong Communities in One Week

Stefano Boeri on the Problems with Success

Groupwork + Amin Taha on "Explore, Restore, Ignore"

Topotek 1 on Landscape and Architecture

Supervoid on their Work and Workplace

Studio Gang on Ecology and Architecture

O-Office on their Work and Workplace

Want to watch all our best interviews at once? We have created a playlist of all the above videos for your enjoyment. Check it out below.

