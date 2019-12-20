The Top 25 Architecture Interviews of 2019

In a continued effort to deliver tools, inspiration, and knowledge for readers, 2019 saw ArchDaily editors and contributors engage in a wealth of conversations with distinguished individuals from all corners of the design world. Whether this be a discussion with Carlo Ratti and Winy Maas on artificial intelligence or a conversation with Mario Botta on Modernism, these interviews convey the remarkable variety of talent, ideas, and paradigms through which one can engage with architecture and design.
To demonstrate this, and to reflect on how much both we and our readers have learned in 2019, we have celebrated by curating the top 25 interviews published on ArchDaily throughout the year. As an indication of the increasingly interdisciplinary nature of design, the interviews listed below contain not just architects, but those who have intersected with the architecture world through innovative products such as VELUX, world-changing ideas such as TED, and companies reshaping how we live, such as Airbnb.
Neri&Hu on their Life and Work
TED Founder Richard Saul Wurman on his Life and Work
Second Home Founders on the Future of Co-Working
Heatherwick and MAD on Innovation
Carlo Ratti and Winy Maas on Innovation and Facial Recognition
WORKac on the Beirut Museum of Art
Erieta Attali on Architectural Photography
Massimiliano and Doriana Fuksas on their Design Process
Jonathan Mizzi on the Future of Tiny Architecture
Steven Holl on Architecture that Speaks to the Soul
Junya Ishigami on Innovation
Airbnb Environments Designer Rachael Harvey on the Future of Work
Audio/Video Interviews
ArchDaily's Building Future Podcast at the 2019 AIA Convention
Strelka Institute CEO Varvara Melnikova on the Internet and Education
Mario Botta on Modernism and Technology
Velux CEO David Briggs on Daylighting
rat[LAB] Studio's Sushant Verma on Computational Design
Tom Kundig on his Life and Work
Hello Wood on Building Strong Communities in One Week
Stefano Boeri on the Problems with Success
Groupwork + Amin Taha on "Explore, Restore, Ignore"
Topotek 1 on Landscape and Architecture
Supervoid on their Work and Workplace
Studio Gang on Ecology and Architecture
O-Office on their Work and Workplace
Want to watch all our best interviews at once? We have created a playlist of all the above videos for your enjoyment. Check it out below.