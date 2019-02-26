PPA Offers Unique Nature-Integrated Experience in Proposed Italian Forest Development

Save this picture! Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

Milan-based architecture and design firm Peter Pichler Architecture has proposed a new sustainable tree-house concept, offering a unique maximized connection with nature.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

The acutely-shaped units, the design of which was inspired by the forest surroundings, are an extension of an existing hotel situated between fir and larch trees in the forest of the Italian Dolomites. The project will offer two-leveled units of 35-45 square meters per floor, the lower being a reading / lounging area, and the upper for sleeping.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Peter Pichler Architecture

The architecture firm has always been keen on finding innovative, sustainable, and contemporary approaches to integrating nature with architecture, and chose to use local wood for the structure’s material.