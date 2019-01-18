Bjarke Ingels Group's XI / The Eleventh Takes Shape in New York City

New photographs by Paul Clemence from Archi-Photo show BIG -Bjarke Ingels Group’s “The Eleventh” taking shape as construction continues in Chelsea, Manhattan. Having topped out in August 2018, the scheme’s twisting geometries are taking their place within the “Pritzker District” with neighbors including Frank Gehry’s IAC Building, Jean Nouvel’s 100 11th Avenue and Foster + Partners’ 551 West 21st Street.

The development’s larger 35-story, 400-foot-tall structure will twist alongside a second 300-foot-tall sister tower, both clad with bronze and travertine, sharing a connected podium and skybridge.

+ 27

The Eleventh will span the entire block between 17th and 18th streets and 10th and 11th avenues. The towers will house a total of 236 residences as well as the “Six Senses New York” Spa Hotel.

Since its unveiling in November 2015, the scheme has gone through multiple iterations, before a final approved scheme began construction in 2017. The towers are expected to be completed later in 2019.

Images via: Paul Clemence