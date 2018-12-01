WOHA's Kampung Admiralty Singapore Named 2018 Building of the Year at World Architecture Festival

WOHA's Kampung Admiralty Singapore in Singapore has been named the 2018 World Building of the Year at the World Architecture Festival, concluding this year's three-day event in Amsterdam. The building, which combines dedicated senior-housing facilities with a broad mixed-use program and a lush green roof, was selected from a strikingly broad shortlist that included works from offices such as Sanjay Puri Architects, Koffi & Diabate Architectes, Heatherwick Studio, Spheron Architects, and INNOCAD.
The World Architecture Festival invites shortlisted architects from around the world to present their projects in a range of categories, the winners of which are invited to present in front of a Super Jury for final selection.
Also announced was the 2018 Future Project of the Year, an award that recognises exceptional potential in an as-yet unbuilt project. This year's honoree was the Medellin River Parks / Botanical Master Plan by Colombian Architects Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos. The project, which will introduce new public green space to the heart of the Medellin, is an integral part of the ongoing urban renaissance in the Colombian city.
The full list of awardees at the 2018 World Architecture Festival below:
2018 World Building of the Year:
WOHA - Kampung Admiralty, Singapore, Singapore (Category: Mixed Use)
Full Shortlist for 2018 World Building of the Year:
Category: School: Tezuka Architects - Muku Nursery School - Fuji City, Japan
Category: Civic and Community: CHROFI with McGregor Coxall - Maitland Riverlink, Maitland, Australia
Category: Health - Future Projects and Sport: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Category: Culture: Conrad Gargett - The Piano Mill, Stanthorpe, Australia
Category: Display: Arkitema Architects - Hammershus Visitors Centre, Allinge, Denmark
Category: House: David Leech Architects - A house in a garden - 81 Hollybrook Grove, Dublin, Ireland
Category: Housing, Small Scale: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - Weston Street, London, United Kingdom
Category: New & Old: Heatherwick Studio - Zeitz MOCAA, Cape Town, South Africa
Category: Office: INNOCAD Architecture - C&P Corporate Headquarters, Graz, Austria
Category: Production, Energy, & Recycling: Parviainen Architects - Länsisalmi Power Station, Vantaa, Finland
Category: Hotel and Leisure: SeARCH - Hotel Jakarta, Javakade, Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Category: Housing, Large Scale: SANJAY PURI ARCHITECTS - The Street, Mathura, India
Category: Religion and Shopping: NIKKEN SEKKEI - Shanghai Greenland Center / Greenland Being Funny - Shanghai, China
Category: Religion: Spheron Architects - Belarusian Memorial Chapel, London, United Kingdom
Category: Health: AAPROG - BOECKX- B2Ai - Hospital AZ Zeno, Knokke Belgium
Category Higher Education and Research: Alison Brooks Architects - Exeter College Cohen Quadrangle, Oxford, United Kingdom
Category: House - Future Projects and School: nextoffice - Guyim Vault House
Category: Villa: KieranTimberlake - High Horse Ranch, Willits, United States of America
Category: Transport: Grimshaw - London Bridge station, London, United Kingdom
2018 Future Project of the Year:
Sebastian Monsalve + Juan David Hoyos - Medellin River Parks / Botanical Park Master Plan, Medellin, Colombia
Full Shortlist for 2018 Future Project of the Year:
BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group - Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers, Le Brassus, Switzerland
Allford Hall Monaghan Morris - The Alder Centre, Liverpool, United Kingdom
Nextoffice - Sadra Civic Center, Sadra, Iran
Studio 44 Architects - Museum of the siege of Leningrad, St. Petersburg, Russia
Aedas - Commercial Bank Headquarters Mixed-Use Project, Taichung, Taiwan
KANVA - Imago, Montreal, Canada
Warren and Mahoney Architects with Woods Bagot - Lincoln University and AgResearch Joint Facility, Christchurch, New Zealand
nextoffice - Guyim Vault House
Monk Mackenzie + Novare - Thiruvalluvar, Kanyakumari, India
BAAD Studio - The Sunken Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes of Cabetican, Bacolor, Philippines
3XN Architects - Olympic House - International Olympic Comittee HQ, Lausanne, Switzerland
Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos - Amelia Tulum
2018 INSIDE: World Interior of the Year
JAC studios - Yumin Art Nouveau Collection, Phoenix Jeju, South Korea
2018 Landscape of the Year:
Batlle i Roig Arquitectura - Pedestrian Path along the Gypsum Mines, Barcelona, Spain
2018 Small Project of the Year:
Camilo Morales - Piedras Bayas Beauchamp, Atacama Desert, Chile
Use of Colour Prize:
dePaor - Palas Cinema, Galway, Ireland
Best Use of Certified Timber Prize:
Winner: Tzannes - International House Sydney, Sydney, Australia
Highly Commended: Ian Ritchie Architects - Royal Academy of Music Theatre and new Recital Hall, London, UK
Glass Future Prize:
Studio Gang - Tour Montparnasse, Paris, France