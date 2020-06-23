House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples

The challenge of designing a house with a tight budget and space constraints, together with the essential duty of responding correctly to the requirements of the user, is sometimes one of the most challenging and motivating tasks an architect can face. How can you take advantage of space most effectively? How can you avoid wasted material? How do you anticipate the possible future expansion of the house? And how do you develop a simple design that also delivers value to its inhabitants?
To help you in this process, we scoured our projects archives to select 30 houses that provide interesting architectural solutions despite measuring less than 100 square meters.
70 Square Meters / ≈ 750 Square Foot
Casa Lampa / abarca+palma
Rio Bonito House / Carla Juaçaba
Tinhouse / Rural Design
House 28 / studio edwards
Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos
Loba House / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Fiscavaig / Rural Design
Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture
Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
LESS House / H.a
80 Square Meters / ≈ 860 Square Foot
Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture
Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture
Remote House / Felipe Assadi
Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme
Termitary House / Tropical Space
Mckenzie House / Atelier Workshop
Tepoztlán Lounge / Cadaval & Solà-Morales
Cozzi House / Germán Müller
MA House / PYO arquitectos
House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI
90 Square Meters / ≈ 970 Square Foot
MAJO House / Estudio 111 Arquitectos
weeHouse / Alchemy
Marindia House / MASA Arquitectos
A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter
Yard House / alberto facundo _arquitectura
Brick House / Ventura Virzi arquitectos
Gaspar House / Alberto Campo Baeza
Retreat in José Ignacio / MAPA
The Aluminum Cabin / JVA
House In Fukaya / Nobuo Araki
Note: This article was originally published on April 24, 2018, and updated on June 22, 2020