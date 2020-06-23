House Plans Under 100 Square Meters: 30 Useful Examples

The challenge of designing a house with a tight budget and space constraints, together with the essential duty of responding correctly to the requirements of the user, is sometimes one of the most challenging and motivating tasks an architect can face. How can you take advantage of space most effectively? How can you avoid wasted material? How do you anticipate the possible future expansion of the house? And how do you develop a simple design that also delivers value to its inhabitants?



To help you in this process, we scoured our projects archives to select 30 houses that provide interesting architectural solutions despite measuring less than 100 square meters.

70 Square Meters / ≈ 750 Square Foot

Casa Lampa / abarca+palma. Image © Andrés Maturana

Casa Rio Bonito / Carla Juaçaba. Image © Nelson Kon

Casa Rio Bonito / Carla Juaçaba

Tinhouse / Rural Design. Image © David Barbour

House 28 / studio edwards. Image © Tony Gorsevski

Casa BSO / BLOS Arquitectos. Image © Gonzalo Viramonte

Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen. Image © Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Casa Loba / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Fiscavaig / Rural Design. Image © Rural Design

Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture. Image © Simon Devitt

Tent House / Chris Tate Architecture

Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter. Image © Lars Petter Pettersen

Micro Cluster Cabins / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

LESS House / H.a. Image © Quang Dam

80 Square Meters / ≈ 860 Square Foot

Quiet House / ARTELABO architecture. Image © Marie-Caroline Lucat

Urban Cottage / CoLab Architecture. Image © Stephen Goodenough

Casa Remota / Felipe Assadi. Image © Fernando Alda

Recycling Housing / Juan Tohme. Image © Bicubik Fotografía de Arquitectura

Termitary House / Tropical Space. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

Casa Mckenzie / Atelier Workshop. Image © Paul Mcredie

Bungaló LMM / Cadaval & Solà-Morales. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Casa Cozzi / Germán Müller. Image © Federico Cairoli

Casa MA / PYO arquitectos. Image © Imagen Subliminal

House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI. Image © Tomáš Malý

House in the Orchard / ŠÉPKA ARCHITEKTI

90 Square Meters / ≈ 970 Square Foot

Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos. Image © Yordana Andaur

Casa MAJO / Estudio 111 Arquitectos

Casa Marindia / MASA Arquitectos. Image © Federico Cairoli

A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter. Image © Karin Björkquist

A House for Children / GRAD arkitekter

Casa Patio / alberto facundo _arquitectura. Image © German Cabo

Casa de Ladrillos / Ventura Virzi arquitectos. Image © Federico Kulekdjian

Casa de Ladrillos / Ventura Virzi arquitectos

Casa Gaspar / Alberto Campo Baeza. Image © Hisao Suzuki

Casa Gaspar / Alberto Campo Baeza

Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Refugio en José Ignacio / MAPA

The Aluminum Cabin / JVA. Image © Nils Petter Dale

House in Fukaya / Nobuo Araki. Image © Shimizu Ken

House in Fukaya / Nobuo Araki

Note: This article was originally published on April 24, 2018, and updated on June 22, 2020