  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. studio edwards
  6. 2018
  7. House 28 / studio edwards

House 28 / studio edwards

  • 17:00 - 27 February, 2018
House 28 / studio edwards
House 28 / studio edwards, © Tony Gorsevski
© Tony Gorsevski

© Tony Gorsevski © Tony Gorsevski © Tony Gorsevski © Tony Gorsevski + 51

© Tony Gorsevski
© Tony Gorsevski

Text description provided by the architects. A container house on the Surf Coast in Wye River, Victoria. Designed as a weekend retreat & made from three 20ft shipping containers.

© Tony Gorsevski
© Tony Gorsevski

Two connect to form the living space with toilet, laundry & entry. The third a sleeping wing with two bedrooms, toilet & shower. Connected by a external deck on steel stilts which sit on deep concrete pile foundations- anchoring the house to the hillside.

© Tony Gorsevski
© Tony Gorsevski

Internally the spaces are lined with marine plywood. Externally insulated & clad with galvanised steel sheeting. The northern face of the house has fixings to allow for planting wires to connect to the ground, encouraging native plants to grow over the house.

© Tony Gorsevski
© Tony Gorsevski

The Southern facade is predominately glazed with a series of double glazed doors & windows opening onto the decking which looks southwards through the trees towards the ocean.

Detail
Detail

A green roof planted with native dichondra sits above, providing additional thermal insulation & rainwater filtration.

© Tony Gorsevski
© Tony Gorsevski
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Australia
Cite: "House 28 / studio edwards" 27 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889778/house-28-studio-edwards/> ISSN 0719-8884

