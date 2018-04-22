World
  3. 15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)

15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)

15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten

Cortesía de DVVD Engineers Architects Designers Cortesía de Mark Thomas Architects Cortesía de VAUMM Cortesía de cepezed + 32

There has been increasing awareness in recent years of the importance of infrastructure for pedestrians. These additions to the urban environment improve the quality of cities by connecting spaces and shortening travel distances, and their introduction can be beneficial not only to pedestrians but also to cyclists seeking a more environmentally friendly method of transport. In order to encourage the use of pedestrian infrastructure, here we present 15 footbridges, alongside their construction details, to showcase innovative solutions in terms of materials, forms, and structures.

LightPathAKL / Monk Mackenzie Architects + Landlab

© Russ Flatt
© Russ Flatt
Cortesía de Monk Mackenzie Architects Landlab
Cortesía de Monk Mackenzie Architects Landlab

Pedestrian Bridge / JLCG Arquitectos

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Cortesía de JLCG Arquitectos
Cortesía de JLCG Arquitectos

Pedestrian Bridge in Zapallar / Enrique Browne

Cortesía de Enrique Browne
Cortesía de Enrique Browne
Cortesía de Enrique Browne
Cortesía de Enrique Browne

The Rainbow Bridge / SPF: architects

© John Linden
© John Linden
Cortesía de SPF: architects
Cortesía de SPF: architects

The Paleisbrug / Benthem Crouwel Architects

© Jannes Linders
© Jannes Linders
Cortesía de Benthem Crouwel Architects
Cortesía de Benthem Crouwel Architects

The way through the Forest / VAUMM

© Aitor Ortiz / Aitor Estévez
© Aitor Ortiz / Aitor Estévez
Cortesía de VAUMM
Cortesía de VAUMM

Moreelse Bridge / cepezed

© Leon van Woerkom
© Leon van Woerkom
Cortesía de cepezed
Cortesía de cepezed

Bicycle Bridge Across the Sava River / dans arhitekti

© Miran Kambič
© Miran Kambič
Cortesía de dans arhitekti
Cortesía de dans arhitekti

Railway Footbridge at Roche-sur-Yon / Bernard Tschumi Architects + HDA

© Christian Richters
© Christian Richters
Cortesía de Bernard Tschumi Architects + HDA
Cortesía de Bernard Tschumi Architects + HDA

Wupper-Bridge Opladen / Agirbas & Wienstroer

© Thomas Mayer
© Thomas Mayer
Cortesía de Agirbas & Wienstroer
Cortesía de Agirbas & Wienstroer

Kirstenbosch Centenary tree canopy walkway / Mark Thomas Architects

© Adam Harrower
© Adam Harrower
Cortesía de Mark Thomas Architects
Cortesía de Mark Thomas Architects

Bridge Over the Rhone / Meier + Associés Architectes

© Yves André
© Yves André
Cortesía de Meier + Associés Architectes
Cortesía de Meier + Associés Architectes

Pennington Road Footbridge / Softroom

© Joseph Burns
© Joseph Burns
Cortesía de Softroom
Cortesía de Softroom

The Claude Bernard Overpass / DVVD Engineers Architects Designers

© Luc Boegly
© Luc Boegly

Cortesía de DVVD Engineers Architects Designers
Cortesía de DVVD Engineers Architects Designers

Moses Bridge / RO&AD Architecten

Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten

Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten
Cortesía de RO&AD Architecten

Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)" [Puentes peatonales y sus detalles constructivos] 22 Apr 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893015/15-innovative-pedestrian-bridges-and-their-construction-details/> ISSN 0719-8884

