There has been increasing awareness in recent years of the importance of infrastructure for pedestrians. These additions to the urban environment improve the quality of cities by connecting spaces and shortening travel distances, and their introduction can be beneficial not only to pedestrians but also to cyclists seeking a more environmentally friendly method of transport. In order to encourage the use of pedestrian infrastructure, here we present 15 footbridges, alongside their construction details, to showcase innovative solutions in terms of materials, forms, and structures.
15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)
15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)
Image gallerySee allShow less
Cite: María Francisca González. "15 Innovative Pedestrian Bridges (And Their Construction Details)" [Puentes peatonales y sus detalles constructivos] 27 Oct 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/893015/15-innovative-pedestrian-bridges-and-their-construction-details> ISSN 0719-8884
About this author
Read comments