Images Revealed of BIG's Latest New York City Skyscraper

New York YIMBY has revealed initial renderings of BIG’s proposed office skyscraper at West 29th Street, New York, on the site of the old Bancroft Bank Building. Officially named “29th and 5th,” the scheme will offer a LEED-certified design focused on wellness and sustainability, featuring outdoor terraces stacked alongside a glass curtain façade.
Situated in Midtown Manhattan, in close proximity to the Empire State Building, the scheme seeks to “promote employee connectivity, communal workspaces, and fitness options that will pioneer a new frontier of wellness and sustainability within the workplace." The building will cover a footprint of 13,400 square feet (1250 square meters), allowing for green landscaping at ground level to surround the tower. Further landscaping is provided by outdoor terraces on all levels, formed by an adjacent platform structure rising alongside the glass-clad office skyscraper.
The scheme will join other BIG-designed schemes in New York City including “The Spiral,” a 65-story winding glass residential skyscraper for New York’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, and “The Eleventh,” BIG’s twisting residential towers located near Chelsea Piers, currently under construction.
News via: New York YIMBY