  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. 2018 Pritzker Prize To Be Announced March 7th

2018 Pritzker Prize To Be Announced March 7th

Save this picture!
via The Hyatt Foundation | Pritzker Architecture Prize
via The Hyatt Foundation | Pritzker Architecture Prize

The 2018 Pritzker Architecture Prize will be announced on Wednesday, March 7th at 10am EST. Past Laureates include a roster of architecture's most influential names, including Philip JohnsonZaha HadidRem KoolhaasOscar NiemeyerNorman FosterPeter ZumthorToyo ItoAlejandro Aravena and, most recently, Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramon Vilalta of RCR Arquitectes (full list).

Stay tuned to ArchDaily’s comprehensive coverage of the prize, here.

In December we asked our readers to speculate as to who the 2018 Laurate should—rather than will—be. You can continue to cast your vote in our (entirely unscientific) poll here! Over 3500 responses have been logged already. 

Cite: AD Editorial Team. "2018 Pritzker Prize To Be Announced March 7th" 22 Feb 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/889574/2018-pritzker-prize-to-be-announced-march-7th/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

2018年普利兹克奖花落谁家？3月7日23点正式揭晓

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »