Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations

New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations

Save
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations

Home to architectural styles spanning almost three hundred years, the is no city like New Orleans. The meld of French, Spanish, and Caribbean architectural influences, in conjunction with the demands of the hot and humid climate, has impacted the urban fabric as much as the culture itself. Located along the Mississippi River and close to the Gulf of Mexico coast, the construction of ports, NOLA’s trading history, and forceful natural phenomena like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 illustrate how water has shaped the city.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Orleans adapted its values to respond to the changing needs of its recovering community. Although reconstruction is not only architectural responsibility, New Orleans public architecture has contributed to revitalizing and reinhabiting the city after the disaster. Museums, parks, and churches, each of these places connects people to each other in ways that define and support community.

New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 2 of 20New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 3 of 20New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 4 of 20New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 5 of 20+ 20

Showcasing contemporary and modernist icons, the following 18 projects were built in New Orleans for diverse community resources and to empower new generations toward a city for everyone.

Related Article

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital

The Lavin-Bernick Center for University Life | VJAA

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 14 of 20
L.B. Landry High School | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple  . Image © Paul Crosby

Hollygrove Greenline Shade-Water Pavilion | Tulane School of Architecture

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 4 of 20
Hollygrove Greenline Shade-Water Pavilion | Tulane School of Architecture. Image © Tulane School of Architecture

Alligator | buildingstudio

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 16 of 20
Alligator | buildingstudio. Image © Will Crocker

L.B. Landry High School | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 15 of 20
L.B. Landry High School | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple  . Image © Timothy Hursley

Bastion Community Housing | OJT

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 9 of 20
Bastion Community Housing / OJT. Image © Will Crocker

Louisiana Children’s Museum at City Park | Mithun

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 20 of 20
Louisiana Children's Museum . Image © Kevin Scott

The National WWII Museum | Voorsanger Mathes LLC

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 6 of 20
The National WWII Museum | Voorsanger Mathes LLC. Image © Thomas Damgaard

Crescent Park | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 3 of 20
Crescent Park | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Timothy Hursley

The Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden | Lee Ledbetter Architects and Sawyer/Berson Architecture

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 10 of 20
© Richard Sexton. ImageThe Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden |  Lee Ledbetter Architects and Sawyer/Berson Architecture

Piazza d’Italia | Charles Moore

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 17 of 20
Piazza d'Italia. Image Courtesy of Charles Moore Foundation

Automotive Life Insurance | Curtis and Davis architects

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 19 of 20
Automotive Life Insurance Company. Image Courtesy of New Orleans Public Library. Frank Lotz Miller, photographer

The Shop at CAC | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 13 of 20
The Shop at CAC / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Neil Alexander

Pecos County Safety Rest Area | Richter Architects

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 2 of 20
Pecos County Safety Rest Area / Richter Architects. Image © Elizabeth Chu Richter

Yulman Stadium at Tulane University | Multistudio

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 18 of 20
Yulman Stadium at Tulane University / Multistudio. Image © Tim Griffith

Holy Rosary Church Complex | Trahan Architects

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 11 of 20
Holy Rosary Church Complex / Trahan Architects. Image Courtesy of Trahan Architects

St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 12 of 20
St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Will Crocker

At Baton Rouge, 1h 30m away from New Orleans

Magnolia Mound Turner Family Visitors Center | Trahan Architects

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 8 of 20
Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

Louisiana State Museum and Sports Hall of Fame | Trahan Architects

Save this picture!
New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations - Image 5 of 20
Louisiana State Museum and Sports Hall of Fame / Trahan Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

You can visit our list of City Guides here.

Related Article

Beirut City Guide: 20 Contemporary Projects to Explore in the Lebanese Capital

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Cano
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Paula Cano. "New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations" 05 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/884631/an-architects-guide-to-new-orleans-21-unmissable-works-of-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream