New Orleans City Guide: 18 Sites to Empower New Generations

Save this picture! The National WWII Museum | Voorsanger Mathes LLC. Image © Thomas Damgaard

Home to architectural styles spanning almost three hundred years, the is no city like New Orleans. The meld of French, Spanish, and Caribbean architectural influences, in conjunction with the demands of the hot and humid climate, has impacted the urban fabric as much as the culture itself. Located along the Mississippi River and close to the Gulf of Mexico coast, the construction of ports, NOLA’s trading history, and forceful natural phenomena like Hurricane Katrina in 2005 illustrate how water has shaped the city.

Following Hurricane Katrina, Orleans adapted its values to respond to the changing needs of its recovering community. Although reconstruction is not only architectural responsibility, New Orleans public architecture has contributed to revitalizing and reinhabiting the city after the disaster. Museums, parks, and churches, each of these places connects people to each other in ways that define and support community.

Showcasing contemporary and modernist icons, the following 18 projects were built in New Orleans for diverse community resources and to empower new generations toward a city for everyone.

Save this picture! L.B. Landry High School | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple . Image © Paul Crosby

Save this picture! Hollygrove Greenline Shade-Water Pavilion | Tulane School of Architecture. Image © Tulane School of Architecture

Save this picture! L.B. Landry High School | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple . Image © Timothy Hursley

Save this picture! Bastion Community Housing / OJT. Image © Will Crocker

Save this picture! Louisiana Children's Museum . Image © Kevin Scott

Save this picture! The National WWII Museum | Voorsanger Mathes LLC. Image © Thomas Damgaard

Save this picture! Crescent Park | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Timothy Hursley

Save this picture! © Richard Sexton. ImageThe Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden | Lee Ledbetter Architects and Sawyer/Berson Architecture

Save this picture! Piazza d'Italia. Image Courtesy of Charles Moore Foundation

Automotive Life Insurance | Curtis and Davis architects

Save this picture! Automotive Life Insurance Company. Image Courtesy of New Orleans Public Library. Frank Lotz Miller, photographer

Save this picture! The Shop at CAC / Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Neil Alexander

Save this picture! Pecos County Safety Rest Area / Richter Architects. Image © Elizabeth Chu Richter

Save this picture! Yulman Stadium at Tulane University / Multistudio. Image © Tim Griffith

Save this picture! Holy Rosary Church Complex / Trahan Architects. Image Courtesy of Trahan Architects

Save this picture! St. Pius Chapel and Prayer Garden | Eskew+Dumez+Ripple. Image © Will Crocker

At Baton Rouge, 1h 30m away from New Orleans

Save this picture! Magnolia Mound Visitors Center / Trahan Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

Save this picture! Louisiana State Museum and Sports Hall of Fame / Trahan Architects. Image © Timothy Hursley

