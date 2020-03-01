Tokyo City Guide: 25 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

Similar to Berlin, Tokyo’s architecture is overwhelming modern due to its destruction during the 20th Century. Its minimalistic yet experimental architecture has drawn the world's attention, attracting a considerable number of tourists to the Japanese capital every year. New technologies and old traditions are assembled together to build this city, providing it with uniqueness in its architecture and design along with the richness from the way they build with concrete, wood, and glass.

The following list showcases 25 iconic and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to Japan's largest city, including works from renowned architects such as Nikken Sekkei, Herzog & De Meuron, Toyo Ito, Kengo Kuma, Sou Fujimoto, Kenzo Tange, OMA and Kazuyo Sejima.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Flickr CC License / Jamie Barras.

Koenji Neighborhood

Setagaya Neighborhood

Shibaura Neighborhood

Save this picture! Shibaura House. Image vía Flickr User: Park Licensed Under CC BY 2.0

Oshiage Neighborhood

Harumi Neighborhood

Bullet List:

Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Nikken Sekkei

Yamaha Ginza / Nikken Sekkei

Louis Vuitton Matsuya Ginza Facade Renewal / Jun Aoki & A...

De Beers Ginza Building / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects

Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Ken...

Nakagin Capsule Tower / Kisho Kurokawa

Tokyo International Forum / Rafael Viñoly Architects

Miu Miu Aoyama Store / Herzog & de Meuron

Omotesando Keyaki Building / Norihiko Dan and Associates

Coach Omotesando Flagship / OMA

Yoyogi National Gymnasium / Kenzo Tange

Sunwell Muse Kitasando / Takato Tamagami and Tsutomu Hase

Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower / Tange Associates

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building / Kenzo Tange

Do-C Ebisu / Schemata Architects

Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Breeze / ARTechnic Architects

Za Koenji Public Theatre / Toyo Ito

Shibaura House by Kazuyo Sejima

St. Mary Cathedral / Kenzo Tange

One @ Tokyo / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto

Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito by Iwan Baan

Harumi Residential Tower / Richard Meier & Partners Architects

House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects

You can visit our list of City Guides here.