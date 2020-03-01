Tokyo City Guide: 25 Iconic Buildings to Visit in Japan's Capital City

Similar to Berlin, Tokyo’s architecture is overwhelming modern due to its destruction during the 20th Century. Its minimalistic yet experimental architecture has drawn the world's attention, attracting a considerable number of tourists to the Japanese capital every year. New technologies and old traditions are assembled together to build this city, providing it with uniqueness in its architecture and design along with the richness from the way they build with concrete, wood, and glass.
The following list showcases 25 iconic and contemporary buildings that will provide a good starting point for your first visit to Japan's largest city, including works from renowned architects such as Nikken Sekkei, Herzog & De Meuron, Toyo Ito, Kengo Kuma, Sou Fujimoto, Kenzo Tange, OMA and Kazuyo Sejima.
Ginza Neighborhood
Tokyu Plaza Ginza / Nikken Sekkei
Yamaha Ginza / Nikken Sekkei
Louis Vuitton Matsuya Ginza Facade Renewal / Jun Aoki & Associates
De Beers Ginza Building / Jun Mitsui & Associates Architects
Shizuoka Press and Broadcasting Center / Kenzo Tange
Nakagin Capsule Tower / Kisho Kurokawa
Tokyo International Forum / Rafael Viñoly Architects
Omotesando Neighborhood
Miu Miu Aoyama Store / Herzog & de Meuron
Omotesando Keyaki Building / Norihiko Dan and Associates
Coach Omotesando Flagship / OMA
Shibuya Neighborhood
Yoyogi National Gymnasium / Kenzo Tange
Sunwell Muse Kitasando / Takato Tamagami and Tsutomu Hase
Shinjuku Neighborhood
Mode Gakuen Cocoon Tower / Kenzo Tange
Aoyama
Spiral Building / Fumihiko Maki
Asakusa Neighborhood
Asakusa Culture and Tourism Center / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Koenji Neighborhood
House NA / Sou Fujimoto Architects
Setagaya Neighborhood
Breeze / ARTechnic Architects
Suginami Neighborhood
Za Koenji Public Theatre / Toyo Ito
Shibaura Neighborhood
Shibaura House by Kazuyo Sejima
Sumida Neighborhood
Asahi Beer Hall / Philippe Starck
Sekiguchi Neighborhood
St. Mary Cathedral / Kenzo Tange
Oshiage Neighborhood
One @ Tokyo / Kengo Kuma & Associates
Kodaira Neighborhood
Musashino Art University Museum & Library / Sou Fujimoto
Hachioji Neighborhood
Tama Art University Library / Toyo Ito by Iwan Baan
Harumi Neighborhood
Harumi Residential Tower / Richard Meier & Partners Architects
