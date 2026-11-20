Siegenthalergut Urban District. Image © Imigo

BIG has been selected to design a 13,000-square-meter mixed-use development within the new Siegenthalergut urban district in Thun, Switzerland. Commissioned by Frutiger AG, the project, titled "Nachwachsende Stadt" (Growing City), brings together four timber buildings accommodating two hotels, residential units, and commercial spaces. Designed in collaboration with August + Margrith Künzel, the proposal was selected through a design competition organized by Frutiger AG in coordination with the city of Thun. The development is among the first two plots scheduled for construction within the larger Siegenthalergut district, and is expected to begin no later than 2028.

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Positioned on one of the district's prominent sites, the development is intended to establish a connection between the new neighbourhood and its surrounding urban context. The site is adjacent to an existing sports centre and the future headquarters of the Swiss Football Association. The program includes approximately 6,000 square meters of hotel space, 6,500 square meters of residential space, and 400 square meters of commercial areas. The four buildings are conceived as a gateway to the wider development, with their arrangement establishing a transition between the district's public spaces and residential areas.

The building at the southwestern corner of the site, facing the new sports centre and the future Swiss Football Association headquarters, accommodates two hotels under one roof. The three- and four-star hotels share amenity spaces, which are arranged around a diagonal setback that shapes the building's profile. These stepped volumes create terraces overlooking the sports centre and the Bernese Alps. At ground level, a cantilevered corner marks the main entrance and opens onto a drop-off plaza, while commercial spaces address the boulevard. A restaurant is also planned on the rooftop.

Along Hohmadstrasse, to the east of the hotel building, three residential buildings are organized around a shared courtyard. Their layouts are designed to accommodate different residential needs, while projecting bays bring daylight into the interiors and provide views of the surroundings. Balconies, loggias, and terraces extend the living spaces outdoors. Across the development, smaller plazas, seating areas, and community gardens are integrated into the site to provide spaces for gathering and informal interaction.

Timber is the primary construction material across all four buildings, establishing a consistent architectural language while contributing to the project's embodied carbon reduction strategy. Balconies and overhangs extend the usable living areas while providing shading during summer and protection from the elements in winter. The timber components are also designed for future disassembly and reuse, allowing building elements to be adapted or repurposed as the neighbourhood's needs change.

The Siegenthalergut development adds to BIG's growing portfolio of projects across Europe, spanning cultural, civic, and infrastructure programs. The firm is nearing completion of the EVE Music Hall in Čepin, Croatia, its first project in the country, while its winning proposal for the new Hamburg State Opera in Germany is set to bring the city's opera and ballet companies together under one roof. In France, BIG is also designing a new congress center along the Seine riverfront in Rouen, featuring a sweeping timber roof.