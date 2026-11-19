What connects a cooperative housing development in Barcelona, a cultural institution hosted in an unfinished concrete structure in Accra, and a floating festival platform in the Peruvian Amazon? Despite their unique geographic and social contexts, these projects encourage an understanding of architecture that extends beyond the construction of buildings. Through collective housing, adaptive reuse, participatory design processes, and community-led initiatives, they demonstrate how architectural practice creates opportunities for communities to shape their built environments.
The Ammodo Architecture Days event, organized by Ammodo Architecture, a programme of the Ammodo Foundation, focuses on these questions of care and community in the built environment. The inaugural two-day symposium brought together practitioners working in remarkably different geographic, social, and environmental contexts who are invested in implementing positive change for their communities. Hosted in Amsterdam, the programme combined an award ceremony, symposium, exhibition, and publication launch, creating multiple platforms for exchange around socially and ecologically responsible architectural practices. The event celebrated the recipients of the 2024 and 2025 Ammodo Architecture Awards, recognizing 49 projects that explore alternative approaches to architectural design, collaboration, and community engagement.