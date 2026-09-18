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Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol

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Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, sits at over 2,300 meters above sea level on a plateau at the edge of the Great Rift Valley escarpment. Although situated in a country not known for large visitor numbers, the city has gained fame for its unique architecture. In July 2017, it became a UNESCO World Heritage Site, inscribed as "Asmara: A Modernist African City," the first modernist urban site anywhere to be listed in its entirety, and Africa's first explicitly modernist World Heritage Site. Its heritage value came about as a result of a complex convergence of two aspects of Eritrea's history: an intense period of colonial construction as Italy pursued its imperial ambitions in Africa, and a long period of relative isolation that insulated the city from redevelopment.

Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol - Image 2 of 13Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol - Image 3 of 13Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol - Image 4 of 13Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol - Image 5 of 13Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol - More Images+ 8

Before the arrival of European colonists, Asmara existed as a small highland settlement. According to oral tradition, the city's name derives from "Arbate Asmera," meaning roughly "the four made them unite" in the Tigrinya language — a reference to four clans who agreed to live together peacefully after prolonged conflict. The earliest known written mention of the city is in a Latin itinerary from the late fourteenth century. Asmara grew in importance over the centuries as a stop on trade routes toward the Red Sea port of Massawa.

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Mohieldin Gamal
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Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "Asmara Heritage Project: Documenting a Colonial Project that Became Eritrea's National Symbol" 18 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184936/asmara-heritage-project-documenting-a-colonial-project-that-became-eritreas-national-symbol> ISSN 0719-8884

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