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Daniel Libeskind Awarded the 2026 Praemium Imperiale for Architecture

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The Praemium Imperiale is a global arts prize that recognizes exceptional achievements in architecture, painting, sculpture, music, and theater or film. The award has been presented annually since 1988 by the Japan Art Association, with one postponement in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous laureates include Portuguese architect Eduardo Souto de Moura, Japanese architect and humanitarian Shigeru Ban, and Burkinabé-German architect Francis Kéré, recognized by the association as professionals "who transcend national and ethnic boundaries, embodying the culture and arts of our time." This year, the laureate in the architecture category is Polish-American architect Daniel Libeskind, co-founder of Studio Libeskind, known for the design of the Jewish Museum in Berlin and the World Trade Center Master Plan in New York City.

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Dresden’s Military History Museum by Studio Libeskind, 2011. Image © Bitter Bredt Courtesy of Holzer

On Tuesday, September 8, the 2026 Praemium Imperiale laureates were announced in Paris, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, and Tokyo. The Japan Art Association considers architecture a form of art, recognizing Libeskind's work alongside Cate Blanchett's in theater and film, Jenny Holzer's in painting, Andy Goldsworthy's in sculpture, and Herbert Blomstedt's in music. The five laureates are recognized for their personal achievements as well as their contributions to "enriching the global community," and each receives an honorarium of 15 million yen and a testimonial letter. They will be presented with a medal at an awards ceremony in Tokyo on October 28, 2026.

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Vanke Pavilion at Milan Expo 2015 by Studio Libeskind. Image © Hufton+Crow
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Reflections by Studio Libeskind, 2011. Image Courtesy of keppel bay pte ltd-a

Alongside the recognition, the Association offers a perspective on Libeskind's career and achievements. The architect and urban designer is "celebrated for his ability to evoke cultural memory through emotionally resonant and original architecture" and his "lifelong engagement with music, philosophy, and literature." The Association highlights his binational background as a Polish immigrant in the United States, and his early achievements as a musician before switching to architecture. As an architectural designer, it points to Libeskind's sensitivity to sound and physical experience, and his steady commitment to hand-drawn design, balancing risk with a respect for history. Among his current works, the organization cites Studio Libeskind's broad range of projects, including museums, concert halls, convention centers, university buildings, hotels, retail complexes, and residential towers; the ongoing Albert Einstein Discovery Center in Ulm, Germany; and his 2018 book, Edge of Order, about his design philosophy and creative journey.

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"I Wanted to Look at Places in a New Three-Dimensional Way": In Conversation with Daniel Libeskind

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National Holocaust Monument by Studio Libeskind, 2017. Image © Doublespace Photography

Libeskind has also been awarded the Goethe Medal, the Hiroshima Art Prize, the Dresden Peace Prize, and the European Civil Rights Prize of the Sinti and Roma. His firm's latest projects include a new high-density residential development in Seoul, South Korea, designed in collaboration with HJ Design Partners and Seoul-based SAMOO Architects & Engineers. The Daechi Ssangyong 1 Redevelopment Project replaces an existing five-building, 630-unit complex in Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, with six new residential towers up to 49 stories tall and nearly 1,000 housing units. The firm is also designing a mixed-use building of over 20,000 m², featuring a green wall and incorporating bio-sourced materials, to transform the Issy-les-Moulineaux station area in Paris, adjacent to the future Line 15 station of the Grand Paris Express, and is renovating the Boerentoren, an Art Deco tower and one of Europe's earliest skyscrapers, located in the heart of Antwerp, Belgium.

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Antonia Piñeiro
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Cite: Antonia Piñeiro. "Daniel Libeskind Awarded the 2026 Praemium Imperiale for Architecture" 09 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1184771/daniel-libeskind-awarded-the-2026-praemium-imperiale-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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Daniel Libeskind, 2011. Image © Bundeswehr-Fotos Wir.Dienen.Deutschland. via Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 2.0

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