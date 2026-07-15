Studio Libeskind Designs New High-Density Residential Towers in Seoul

Save this picture! Samsung Daechi Ssangyong 1 Redevelopment in Seoul by Studio Libeskind, HJ Design Partners and SAMOO Architects & Engineers, 2026. Image © Rayus

Studio Libeskind, in collaboration with HJ Design Partners and Seoul-based SAMOO Architects & Engineers, has designed a new high-density residential development in Seoul, South Korea. The Daechi Ssangyong 1 Redevelopment Project replaces an existing five-building, 630-unit complex in Daechi-dong, Gangnam-gu, with six new residential towers up to 49 storeys tall and nearly 1,000 housing units. The project is being developed for the Daechi Ssangyong 1 Redevelopment Union by Samsung C&T, with construction expected to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2030.

The office's master plan orients the towers to maximise apartment views toward Yangjae Stream, Tan Stream, and Daemo Mountain. The project encompasses approximately 233,400 m², integrating a 15,000 m² central plaza, community amenities, and a three-storey sky community. An observation lounge overlooking Yangjae Stream stands at the centre of the development, set within a landscape of terraced green roofs that extends the surrounding waterfront park into the site.

The new residential complex's design is inspired by the concept of "Celestial," establishing the towers as an architectural landmark. The façades' pattern creates a composition that appears to rotate and ascend, transforming with light and perspective throughout the day. All six towers share the same façade treatment so that they read as a single architectural composition. The envelope design also incorporates building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panels. Each building includes private resident facilities, with apartment ceiling heights of 2.82 metres to maximise natural light. Community space averages approximately 13.2 m² per household, according to the designers, a high provision compared to other residential developments in Gangnam.

The Studio Libeskind, HJ Design Partners, and SAMOO Architects & Engineers project adds to other high-density and redevelopment schemes in Seoul. In mid-2025, Foster + Partners proposed a design for IOTA Seoul I, a mixed-use development located between Seoul Station and Namsan. In December 2025, UNS revealed images of SeoulOne, a master plan intended as a new model for multigenerational living, already under construction. In March 2026, Heatherwick Studio unveiled the first images of its design to transform the Daegyo Apartments in Yeouido, reimagining four residential buildings dating back to 1975.