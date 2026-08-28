Building the Future: 6 Unbuilt Research Centers from the ArchDaily Community

Save this picture! Whale Leaps Geothermal Nexus / Yufeng Tu, Jiayu Zhu, Peixuan Wu. Image © Yufeng Tu, Jiayu Zhu, Peixuan Wu

Research is a structured and active process of analyzing, testing, interpreting, and solving, ultimately leading to knowledge that can be considered disruptive. The creative process behind research is an invitation to the imagination: to seek answers, solutions, and alternatives to the reality we know. To go beyond theory, the exercise moves away from books and computers and into spaces designed specifically to foster experimentation. In these six unbuilt projects, laboratories, workshops, observatories, gardens, auditoriums, and exhibition spaces are arranged as fertile ground for the imagination. These spaces must support collaborative work and creativity, so that curious minds and skeptics alike can find paths toward alternative futures.

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These six projects, designed by ArchDaily readers, are proposals for places of discovery. In buildings for Germany, Iceland, the Netherlands, Oman, Argentina, and one offshore, we see different spatial strategies for settings dedicated to theoretical, ecological, material, astronomical, and multidisciplinary reflection: a flexible campus layout with modular research clusters, a large-scale, organic-shaped coastal building inspired by whales, a waterfront factory turning fish skin into fashion textiles, an isolated high-rise tower inspired by the wadi, a floating structure initially conceived as a farm, and a large glazed building for observing the sky. These solutions show how complex research spaces can be, and offer a set of potential references for creating more spaces for the imagination in the future.