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The Kitchen Edge: Service, Storage, and Domestic Boundaries in Compact Interiors

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In compact homes, the kitchen is rarely only a room for cooking. It often operates as an edge: a service wall or a boundary between domestic work and social life. Its importance lies not only in food preparation, but in how it organizes the rest of the home, particularly due to limitations of plumbing and ventilation requirements. Before a living room can feel open, the kitchen often has to absorb the practical intensity of daily life: water, heat, smell, appliances, groceries, and storage.

This is especially visible in dense East Asian interiors, where domestic space is frequently shaped by limited area, changing family structures, hybrid work, and the cultural specificity of cooking. The open kitchen may be framed as a lifestyle feature, but in many apartments it is also a planning problem. It has to negotiate domestic labor, support informal gathering, and sometimes, as space-saving strategies, replace the hallway or foyer. More than a design gesture, the kitchen edge is therefore a spatial agreement between service and living.

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "The Kitchen Edge: Service, Storage, and Domestic Boundaries in Compact Interiors " 03 Sep 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1183979/the-kitchen-edge-service-storage-and-domestic-boundaries-in-compact-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

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2415 EW Apartment / DaoHo Studio. Image © Nguyen Thai Thach

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