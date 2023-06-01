How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico

Save this picture! Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Small homes are a common reality in many urban areas around the world for various reasons. These homes made up of small houses or compact apartments, have become increasingly popular due to the shortage of land and high housing prices in urban areas. Although their size may be limited, contemporary architecture practices focus on intelligent designs to maximize available space and offer comfort to their inhabitants. They often offer efficient layouts, with multifunctional areas that adapt to needs. In addition, some of them integrate innovative design and furniture solutions to optimize space and provide additional storage.

It is extremely important to understand the production of our habitats to understand our environment. That is why on this occasion we present you with a list of housing spaces in Mexico that will help you understand the different typologies applied in contemporary architecture.

Apartments

Houses