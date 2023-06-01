How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico

Small homes are a common reality in many urban areas around the world for various reasons. These homes made up of small houses or compact apartments, have become increasingly popular due to the shortage of land and high housing prices in urban areas. Although their size may be limited, contemporary architecture practices focus on intelligent designs to maximize available space and offer comfort to their inhabitants. They often offer efficient layouts, with multifunctional areas that adapt to needs. In addition, some of them integrate innovative design and furniture solutions to optimize space and provide additional storage.
It is extremely important to understand the production of our habitats to understand our environment. That is why on this occasion we present you with a list of housing spaces in Mexico that will help you understand the different typologies applied in contemporary architecture.
Apartments
Departamento Kepler 196 / All Arquitectura
Multifamiliar Cupa Apartment Refurbishment / Escobedo Soliz
Houses
Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura
Litibú Bungalow / PALMA
Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura
Barajas House / Nomic
Casa 2.5 / Victorgn Arquitecto
VMD Prefabricated House / Taller Escape + Studioroca
CASA KUALÉ / Antonio Camacho, Ricardo Ortiz, Cristina Treviño, Lilia de la Peña, Amaury Pérez
Casa Retazo / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño
Vivienda Progresiva MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual
Valentina House / Vrtical
Casa Rosales / Israel Espin
Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our library of over 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore the new ArchDaily Image Finder. Filter by type of images, drawings, project category, construction elements, materials, and much more.
Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our library of over 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore the new ArchDaily Image Finder. Filter by type of images, drawings, project category, construction elements, materials, and much more.