  How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico

Small homes are a common reality in many urban areas around the world for various reasons. These homes made up of small houses or compact apartments, have become increasingly popular due to the shortage of land and high housing prices in urban areas. Although their size may be limited, contemporary architecture practices focus on intelligent designs to maximize available space and offer comfort to their inhabitants. They often offer efficient layouts, with multifunctional areas that adapt to needs. In addition, some of them integrate innovative design and furniture solutions to optimize space and provide additional storage.

It is extremely important to understand the production of our habitats to understand our environment. That is why on this occasion we present you with a list of housing spaces in Mexico that will help you understand the different typologies applied in contemporary architecture.

Apartments

Departamento Kepler 196 / All Arquitectura

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 6 of 15
Departamento Kepler 196 / All Arquitectura. Image © Zaickz Moz

Multifamiliar Cupa Apartment Refurbishment / Escobedo Soliz

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 7 of 15
Multifamiliar Cupa Apartment Refurbishment / Escobedo Soliz. Image © Ariadna Polo

Houses

Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 5 of 15
Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 4 of 15
Rural House in Puebla / Comunal Taller de Arquitectura. Image © Onnis Luque

Litibú Bungalow / PALMA

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 3 of 15
Litibú Bungalow / PALMA. Image © Luis Young

Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 15 of 15
Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image © Camila Cossío

Barajas House / Nomic

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 14 of 15
Barajas House / Nomic. Image © Ariel Serrano

Casa 2.5 / Victorgn Arquitecto

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 13 of 15
Casa 2.5 / Victorgn Arquitecto. Image © Aldo Nevárez

VMD Prefabricated House / Taller Escape + Studioroca

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 12 of 15
VMD Prefabricated House / Taller Escape + Studioroca. Image © Helioz Studio

CASA KUALÉ / Antonio Camacho, Ricardo Ortiz, Cristina Treviño, Lilia de la Peña, Amaury Pérez

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 11 of 15
CASA KUALÉ / Antonio Camacho, Ricardo Ortiz, Cristina Treviño, Lilia de la Peña, Amaury Pérez. Image © Manolo Herrera

Casa Retazo / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 10 of 15
Casa Retazo / Apaloosa Estudio de Arquitectura y Diseño. Image © Carlos Berdejo Mandujano

Vivienda Progresiva MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 9 of 15
Vivienda Progresiva MZ / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image © Leo Espinosa

Valentina House / Vrtical

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 8 of 15
Valentina House / Vrtical. Image © Luis Beltán del Río

Casa Rosales / Israel Espin

How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico - Image 2 of 15
Casa Rosales / Israel Espin. Image © Zaickz Moz

Would you like to publish your work, submit an article or send comments? Contact us through our form here. If you want to explore our library of over 300,000 architectural images and find the references you need, we invite you to explore the new ArchDaily Image Finder. Filter by type of images, drawings, project category, construction elements, materials, and much more.

About this author
Mónica Arellano
Cite: Arellano, Mónica. "How to Design a House with Less than 75 m2? Examples of Houses and Apartments in Mexico" [¿Cómo diseñar una vivienda con menos de 75 metros cuadrados? Ejemplos de casas y departamentos en México] 01 Jun 2023. ArchDaily. (Trans. Piñeiro, Antonia ) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1001460/how-to-design-a-house-with-less-than-75-m2-examples-of-houses-and-apartments-in-mexico> ISSN 0719-8884

