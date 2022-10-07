Submit a Project Advertise
Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura



Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamPlúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, BeamPlúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, BeamPlúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Beam

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses, Sustainability
Oaxaca de Juárez, Mexico
  • Architects: Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  754 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Camila Cossio, Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Helvex, Lumileds, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architects : Carla Osorio, Mario Ávila
  • Builder : Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Landscaping : Espacio 18 Arquitectura
  • Team : Sonia Morales, Karina Flores, Paola Alavez, Renata Balseca, Aranza Toledo, Amy García Kennedy, Ivonne kennedy
  • Carpentry : Orvesa y diseño
  • Engineering : LM Estructuras
  • Steel Works : Alfredo y Ramon
  • Program : Vivienda, Taller
  • City : Oaxaca de Juárez
  • Country : Mexico
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Text description provided by the architects. Plúmula (The Plumule) is the initial process of the plants, a green miniature from which the stem, the leaves, and the flowers originate... The project is a workshop, a house, a meeting place, a refuge, and the home of a Flamboyán tree.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Amy, among many other things, is a plastic artist like her mother Ivonne, she acquired a small house (half a house to be more precise) in the northern part of the City of Oaxaca, which had been built for several decades and had various structural problems. The request was to preserve certain pre-existing adobe walls and intervene through a structure to create leisure spaces, a ceramic workshop, and a bedroom.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Through a light steel structure, we managed to reinforce the construction and expand the spaces, whereas through sliding windows we lose the interior-exterior relationship of the project. The Flamboyán tree is always the protagonist, all the visuals focus on its contemplation.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Steel, adobe, pine wood, and red brick are the materials we chose for the house, they are known by the local workers and accessible to the budget allocated for the project. These materials also generate warm spaces and with a certain monochrome visually expand the interior.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

The house responds very passively to the context, it has a solar heater, a rainwater harvesting system through filters, LED lighting, and adobe walls that keep you warm in winter and keep you cool in the constant heat of the city.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio
Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura - Image 19 of 21
Plans
© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Finally, Plúmula is a project that responds to the context and is integrated into the urban image, being well-received in the neighborhood. It is a place where Amy will spend her days off when she visits Mexico since she works abroad. Plúmula is the beginning of many great things for those who inhabit it.

© Camila Cossio
© Camila Cossio

Project gallery

Espacio 18 Arquitectura
SteelBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityMexico
Cite: "Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura" [Casa taller Plúmula / Espacio 18 Arquitectura] 07 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989816/plumula-workshop-house-espacio-18-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

