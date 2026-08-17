What is Blue Infrastructure? Rethinking Water's Role in City Design

Nature-based solutions are a primary strategy for contemporary climate adaptation and urban ecological resilience, embraced by cities regardless of their geography or climate zone. Green roofs, urban forests, bioswales, expanding tree canopy, protected wetlands, and permeable landscapes are featured prominently in municipal adaptation plans. These interventions are deployed across neighborhoods, distributed through street networks, and measured by hectares restored, trees planted, stormwater retained, or temperatures reduced. This shift expands the role of ecology within cities, establishing environmental elements as infrastructure systems and providing planners with a grounded framework for integrating natural systems into urban development.
Blue infrastructure is presented as one component within the toolkit of nature-based solutions, positioned alongside green infrastructure as a category of water-related interventions including rivers, wetlands, coastlines, canals, and restored waterways. This framing is incomplete because it values water as an object to be designed instead of recognizing its role as the organizing system through which ecological and infrastructural processes operate. Hydrology determines where vegetation establishes, how ecosystems develop, how floodplains function, and how groundwater sustains landscapes. A city may successfully implement hundreds of nature-based interventions while leaving hydrological systems uncoordinated.