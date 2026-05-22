World Urban Forum 13 Concludes in Baku with Focus on Housing, Resilience, and Urban Inclusion

Save this picture! Baku, Azerbaijan. Image © Fakhri Baghirov via Pexels

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) concludes today, May 22, in Baku, Azerbaijan, after six days of discussions, exhibitions, and international exchanges centered on the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities." Co-organized by UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan, the forum marked the first time the event was held in the Caucasus region, bringing together policymakers, architects, urban planners, academics, and civil society representatives from around the world.

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Established in 2001 by UN-Habitat, the World Urban Forum serves as the United Nations' premier global conference on sustainable urbanization. Hosted at the Baku Olympic Stadium from May 17 to 22, this year's edition focused on the global housing crisis, informal settlements, climate resilience, and equitable urban development, while advancing conversations around the New Urban Agenda and Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

According to organizers, WUF13 gathered more than 28,000 registered participants through over 500 sessions and events, including dialogues, assemblies, roundtables, exhibitions, and special sessions. Discussions addressed topics ranging from affordable housing finance and climate adaptation to public space, urban regeneration, and participatory planning. The forum also introduced new initiatives such as the Practices Hub, dedicated to showcasing tested urban solutions, and the WUF Academy, which hosted learning sessions led by universities and partner institutions.

Among the forum's featured sessions was Cities as Playing Fields, moderated by ArchDaily's Editor-in-Chief Christele Harrouk on May 20. The special session explored the role of sport and physical activity as essential urban services contributing to healthier, more inclusive, and resilient cities. Bringing together city leaders, financing institutions, sport organizations, and community actors, the discussion examined how sport infrastructure and recreation can be integrated into urban planning systems alongside housing, mobility, and public space strategies. The session also marked the launch of the Cities as Playing Fields Playbook, intended as a practical guide for cities developing accessible sport infrastructure and programs.

Another key moment during WUF13 was the announcement of the winners of the third cycle of the International Union of Architects 2030 Award, presented jointly by the UIA and UN-Habitat during a ceremony held on May 20. The biennial award recognizes built projects that contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals through architecture, landscape, and urban design.

The 2026 edition honored projects addressing issues such as ecological restoration, affordable housing, participatory planning, public space accessibility, and climate resilience. Awarded projects included Turenscape's Meishe River Restoration: Turning Grey Into Green in China for sustainable water management; Community Design Agency's Sanjaynagar Slum Redevelopment in India for affordable housing and community-led redevelopment; and Connatural Arquitectura en el Paisaje's Parque Prado in Colombia for integrating ecological restoration and inclusive public space strategies. Other recognized works came from Mexico, Kenya, Morocco, Spain, Peru, Bangladesh, Thailand, and the United States, reflecting the award's global scope and emphasis on scalable urban solutions.

Throughout the week, WUF13 also featured dialogues with global leaders and experts, including Anacláudia Rossbach, Amina J. Mohammed, and Jeffrey Sachs, alongside representatives from governments, development institutions, and civil society organizations. Discussions repeatedly emphasized housing as a central component of social equity, climate adaptation, and urban resilience. As WUF13 concludes in Baku, the forum leaves behind a broad international agenda centered on translating global urban commitments into implementable strategies. Across sessions, exhibitions, and award programs, this year's edition reinforced the role of architecture, planning, and public policy in addressing the interconnected challenges shaping cities worldwide.

Looking ahead, several major architecture events will continue these discussions on urban futures and resilience. The UIA World Congress of Architects 2026 Barcelona will take place from June 28 to July 2, 2026, while the inaugural Pan-African Architecture Biennale opens from September 7 to 11. The Tallinn Architecture Biennale 2026 will follow from September 9 to November 30, curated by Stuudio TÄNA alongside Mark Aleksander Fischer and Mira Samonig.