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When Architecture Moves: Kinetic Design and the Rituals of Space

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For centuries, architecture has been defined by unmoving permanence. A building is assumed to be fixed, its walls and foundation immobile in space. A growing number of architects are now challenging this assumption by incorporating movement into the very fabric and tectonic structures of buildings.

When roofs hinge, walls slide, and entire structures respond to their occupants, something remarkable happens: the architectural spaces become an active component of daily rituals. These moments of opening, closing, shifting, and translating spaces ground buildings in the present moment and demand active engagement from users. The architecture becomes less of an object or a monument and more of a choreography of participation.

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Olivia Poston
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Cite: Olivia Poston. "When Architecture Moves: Kinetic Design and the Rituals of Space" 27 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041693/when-architecture-moves-kinetic-design-and-the-rituals-of-space> ISSN 0719-8884

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