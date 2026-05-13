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Distraction in Architecture: In Conversation with 2026 Pritzker Laureate Smiljan Radić

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"I want to start by thanking architecture itself." With these words, Chilean architect Smiljan Radić, the 55th laureate of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, opened his acceptance speech in Mexico City. Reflecting on what he calls "distractions," he thanked the many encounters that have accompanied him throughout his life and practice: from art, cities, materials, structures, and compositions to landscapes, poetry, nature, forms, stories, and memories. He spoke about what, within them, provoked him and the marks they left on his architectural imagination.

From the black light in Chandigarh and the interior of San Salvatore in Rialto, to the heaps of stone on the Croatian island of Brač; from the fallen columns of the Temple of Poseidon and the abandoned shires scattered across Chile, to People Meet in Architecture, Kazuyo Sejima's 2010 Venice Architecture Biennale, the traveling Chilean circus, and the silence of the water within the cisterns of Hagia Sophia, his speech unfolded as a tribute to moments, encounters, and distractions. A collage of memories and impressions that, together, shaped the architect he became.

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Christele Harrouk
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Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Distraction in Architecture: In Conversation with 2026 Pritzker Laureate Smiljan Radić" 13 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041506/distraction-in-architecture-in-conversation-with-2026-pritzker-laureate-smiljan-radic> ISSN 0719-8884

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