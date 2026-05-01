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Henning Larsen Reveals Designs for Residential Tower Adjacent to Daan Park in Taipei

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Henning Larsen, in collaboration with KHL Architects & Planners, Arup, and Flaviano Capriotti Architetti, has proposed the design for a 14-story residential building in Taipei for Continental Development Corporation. The project, titled Northern Lights, has a gross floor area of 3,464 square meters and is scheduled for completion in 2029. Situated adjacent to Daan Park, the development includes 46 residences and is positioned within a dense urban environment while maintaining proximity to one of the city's primary green spaces, which is described as a key contextual reference in the design.

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Taipei Residence, Henning Larsen. Render. Image © Proloog

The project is described as being organized around orientation and daylight, with the design aiming to establish consistent solar exposure and visual connections across all units. Each residence is oriented south toward the park, a strategy that is presented as a way to maximize access to natural light while framing outward views. Full-length balconies are incorporated into every unit and are expressed as extensions of the interior, mediating between indoor and outdoor conditions. These elements are intended to function as passive shading devices, contributing to reduced solar heat gain in Taipei's subtropical climate.

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Taipei Residence, Henning Larsen. Render. Image © Proloog

The proposal incorporates inclined soffits designed to respond to variations in solar angles throughout the day. These elements are intended to limit direct exposure to high-angle midday sun while allowing lower-angle light to enter during the morning and evening hours. This approach aims to balance daylight access with thermal control, aligning environmental performance with spatial organization. The combined use of orientation, balcony depth, and soffit geometry is presented as a coordinated response to local climatic conditions.

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Material selection for the facade is integrated into this environmental strategy while also contributing to the building's overall appearance. Pale natural stone is proposed as the primary cladding material, described as providing durability and thermal stability. This is paired with champagne-toned metal elements at soffits and balustrades, which are intended to respond to changing daylight conditions. The angular geometry of the balconies introduces depth to the facade and produces shifting shadow patterns over time, reflecting the building's interaction with sunlight.

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Taipei Residence, Henning Larsen. Render. Image © Proloog

Interior layouts are designed to prioritize daylight penetration and visual continuity with the adjacent park. Openings are positioned to frame views while distributing natural light across interior spaces. At ground level, landscaped areas create a transition between the building and the park, extending green elements into the site. The rooftop is planned as a shared outdoor space with planting and open areas, providing access to light, air, and views within a high-density urban environment.

In other news from Taipei, OMA's Metropolitan Village (Taipei Xinyi–Wenchang Residence), a 23-story residential tower in the Xinyi District, is progressing toward its scheduled completion in 2027. Meanwhile, Zaha Hadid Architects' Danjiang Bridge has reached a construction milestone with the installation of its final steel segment, confirming its opening date of May 12, 2026. Elsewhere in Tianmu, MVRDV's Out of the Box, a 12,025-square-meter residential tower, continues to advance under construction.

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Reyyan Dogan
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Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "Henning Larsen Reveals Designs for Residential Tower Adjacent to Daan Park in Taipei" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041114/henning-larsen-reveals-designs-for-residential-tower-adjacent-to-daan-park-in-taipei> ISSN 0719-8884

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