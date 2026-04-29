Memory of the Earth: 4 Adaptive Reuse Projects Transforming Ceramic Factories

Save this picture! Doumu Dragon Kiln and ICH Lounge in Qianshan, Anhui / Greyspace Architects © Jianbo Ke

There is an ancestral gesture in shaping earth. Long before architecture was established as a discipline, clay was already being molded by hand and transformed by fire, turning raw matter into domestic utensils and cultural objects. Within the history of this craft, ceramic factories mark the transition from manual knowledge to serial production, expanding its scale without entirely severing its material origins. Scattered across different territories, these structures record the relationship between technique, landscape, and time. Over the decades, however, many of them lost their original function, replaced by more technological processes or absorbed by the urban development around them, entering an intermediate state between permanence and obsolescence.

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It is within this context that the reuse of these spaces becomes relevant. More than preserving buildings, it is about activating layers of memory inscribed in constructed matter. Kilns, chimneys, soot-stained walls, and ceramic fragments reveal processes repeated over time. Intervening in such places requires more than formal solutions; it demands attentive listening and a sensitive reading of what already exists, embracing its marks and imperfections as part of the project.