Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture City Guide
  3. Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital

Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital

Subscriber Access

Save

Some cities grow through continuity, others construct themselves through moments of acceleration. Baku, in Azerbaijan, seems to operate somewhere in between. Its historic core, the Icherisheher, still holds a spatial logic that resists expansion: dense, enclosed, defined by proximity and repetition. But just beyond its walls, the city begins to shift. Scale increases, distances expand, and the relationship between buildings becomes less about continuity and more about visibility.

Over the past two decades, Baku has been the site of a deliberate effort to construct an image of itself. Oil wealth provided the means, but architecture became one of its primary tools. Projects such as the Heydar Aliyev Center by Zaha Hadid Architects or the Flame Towers are symbols of this transformation, their forms designed to circulate as much through media as through the city itself. They are precise, controlled, and highly resolved objects. But they also introduce a different urban logic, one that privileges singularity over continuity and positions architecture as an agent of representation.

Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital - Image 2 of 17Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital - Image 3 of 17Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital - Image 4 of 17Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital - Image 5 of 17Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital - More Images+ 12

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diogo Borges Ferreira
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture City Guide
Cite: Diogo Borges Ferreira. "Baku Architecture City Guide: 15 Projects Reframing Azerbaijan’s Capital" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040770/baku-architecture-city-guide-15-projects-reframing-azerbaijans-capital> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags