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7 Unbuilt Houses Shaped by Site, Climate, and Constraints

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Residential architecture continues to offer a productive ground for unbuilt exploration, revealing how architects respond to site, climate, and constraint at the scale of the domestic. In this Unbuilt edition, submitted by the ArchDaily community, the selected projects bring together a range of proposals that reconsider the house not as an isolated object, but as a spatial system shaped by its environment. These works position architecture as a framework that negotiates between ground, material, and inhabitation, often emerging directly from the conditions of the site.

Across varied geographies, from Kerala and Cartagena to Amman, Tromsø, and Zwolle, the projects demonstrate diverse responses to domestic architecture. They include compact urban dwellings organized through vertical layering, courtyard houses partially embedded within the ground, residences adapted to sloping terrains, and typological transformations shaped by regulatory constraints. Some projects explore linear spatial sequences rooted in traditional proportions, while others organize domestic life around atria or excavated voids that mediate light, ventilation, and privacy. Together, these proposals examine how the house can be structured through section, material, and environmental performance rather than formal expression.

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Nour Fakharany
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Cite: Nour Fakharany. "7 Unbuilt Houses Shaped by Site, Climate, and Constraints" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040381/7-unbuilt-houses-shaped-by-site-climate-and-constraints> ISSN 0719-8884

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