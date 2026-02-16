London’s Southbank Centre Receives National Heritage Protection After 35-Year Campaign

Save this picture! Royal National Theatre at London Southbank Centre, 2006. Image © Wars via Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 1.0

The Southbank Centre is a cultural complex in London built between 1963 and 1968 and widely regarded as a representative example of British Brutalism. Today, the site hosts a wide range of events, including visual arts, theatre, dance, classical and contemporary music, literature, poetry, and debate. The building was designed by a team from the Architects' Department of the London County Council, led by architect Norman Engleback. It became a controversial example of modern architecture following its opening in October 1967, when engineers voted Queen Elizabeth Hall "the supreme ugly" in a poll of new buildings, and the Daily Mail referred to it as "Britain's ugliest building." Fifty-nine years later, on February 10, 2026, the complex was granted Grade II listed status by the UK government's Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), following a 35-year campaign advocating for its protection as modern architectural heritage.

+ 3

The National Heritage List for England is the official register of the country's most significant historic buildings and sites protected by law. It includes buildings, scheduled monuments, parks and gardens, battlefields, and shipwrecks, many of which are not open to the public. Listed buildings are classified into three categories: Grade I, for buildings of exceptional interest (around 2.5% of listed buildings); Grade II*, for particularly important buildings of more than special interest (around 5.8%); and Grade II, for buildings of special interest (around 91.7%). The Southbank Centre has been granted Grade II status, covering the Hayward Gallery, Purcell Room, Queen Elizabeth Hall, the skatepark undercroft, and the complex terraced walkways and stairs.

The Twentieth Century Society and Historic England (formerly English Heritage) recommended listing the Southbank Centre on six separate occasions since 1991, but these proposals were consistently rejected by successive Secretaries of State until this year. Beyond its Brutalist character, a key argument for its conservation lies in its context within London's South Bank, an ensemble of post-war buildings, bridges, and public artworks along the River Thames, including the Royal Festival Hall, which was designated Grade I in 1988. Together, these structures form a cultural district from which the Southbank Centre had previously been excluded, making the new designation a decision to protect not only an individual building but also a broader urban setting.

Related Article Barbican Center Renewal Program Moves Forward to Secure the Future of London’s Brutalist Legacy

The complex has previously undergone targeted renovations as part of ongoing preservation efforts. In 2012, the Twentieth Century Society nominated the Southbank Centre for the World Monuments Fund Watch List of endangered heritage sites. In 2018, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios completed the redesign of London's Hayward Gallery, following an earlier renovation proposal for the complex in 2013 that was not implemented. Much of the earlier controversy centered on the popular skatepark known as the Undercroft, which was ultimately renovated in 2018. According to the BBC, the DCMS decision means that any future alterations to the Southbank Centre will now be subject to formal heritage oversight, helping to preserve its layout, interiors, and distinctive concrete architecture.

The battle has been won and Brutalism has finally come of age. This is a victory over those who derided so called "concrete monstrosities" and shows a mature recognition of a style where Britain led the way. ― Catherine Croft, Director of Twentieth Century Society

The Southbank Centre is not privately owned; it operates as a registered charity overseen by a Board of Governors and Trustees and receives funding from Arts Council England. The institution has also requested £30 million in government support for infrastructure improvements as part of its 75th anniversary program. As reported by The Guardian, the designation coincides with renewed interest in Brutalist architecture, including cultural references such as the Oscar-winning film The Brutalist. Comparable discussions around post-war heritage can be seen in the approved renewal plan for the Barbican Centre in London, the opening of The Limbo Museum in Ghana within a formerly abandoned Brutalist estate, or the revitalization of Boston City Hall and ongoing civic campaigns to protect Dallas City Hall in the United States.