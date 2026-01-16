Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions

UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions

Save

The International Union of Architects (UIA), in partnership with UN-Habitat, has released the Stage 1 results of the third cycle of the UIA 2030 Award, identifying the projects selected as Regional Finalists. The shortlisted entries were drawn from submissions across the UIA's five global regions and will advance to the second stage of evaluation. Established in alignment with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the award framework positions the built environment within broader discussions on sustainable urban development and global policy objectives.

UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 2 of 47UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 3 of 47UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 4 of 47UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 5 of 47UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - More Images+ 42

Launched in 2021, the biennial UIA 2030 Award focuses on built projects that demonstrate measurable contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals, with particular attention to SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and the New Urban Agenda. The third cycle received a wide range of submissions reflecting diverse regional, social, and environmental conditions. Following a structured and rigorous review, the international jury selected Regional Finalists based on criteria including building performance, design quality, contextual integration, and the extent to which projects address sustainability through a holistic, life-cycle approach.

The Regional Finalists will now proceed to Stage 2 of the award process. Shortlisted teams will be invited to submit a three-minute video presentation documenting the project in use, its context, and its response to relevant SDG targets, along with any additional materials required for further assessment. After the evaluation of Stage 2 submissions received by 6 March 2026, one winner will be selected in each category, with commendations awarded to the remaining finalists during an official ceremony held in conjunction with the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Related Article

UIA 2030 Award Launches Its Third Cycle Highlighting Sustainable Development Goals

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 5 of 47
La Jalquilla: A School for All by Asociación Semillas Para el Desarrollo Sostenible. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

Read on to discover the list of finalists.

Category 1: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all

Meishe River Restoration: Turning Grey Into Green by Turenscape, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 16 of 47
Meishe River Restoration: Turning Grey Into Green. Image © Turenscape

Sanxiushan Village, Wetland Landscape by Huaqiao University - School of Architecture, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 24 of 47
Sanxiushan Village, Wetland Landscape. Image Courtesy of Huaqiao University - School of Architecture

The Phi Phi Wastewater Management Ecological Park by Arsomslip Community and Environmental Architect Co. Ltd., Thailand

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 22 of 47
The Phi Phi Wastewater Management Ecological Park. Image Courtesy of Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect

Category 2: Protect labour rights and promote safe working environments

Tierras Temporary Housing Units in Palenque by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes, Mexico

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 17 of 47
Tierras Temporary Housing Units in Palenque by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes. Image © César Béjar Studio

Taoli – Zhaoshan Village Center by SUP Atelier of THAD, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 26 of 47
Taoli – Zhaoshan Village Center by SUP Atelier of THAD. Image © GAO Weizhi

Category 3: Adequate, safe, and affordable housing

Sanjaynagar Slum Redevelopment by Community Design Agency, India

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 29 of 47
Sanjaynagar Slum Redevelopment. Image Courtesy of Community Design Agency

Inhabited Work in Huayruro by Cesar Tarazonna, Peru

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 41 of 47
Inhabited Work in Huayruro by Cesar Tarazonna. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

31 Social Housing in Torre Baró by Aldayjover Architecture and Landscape + Burgos & Garrido Arquitectos JV, Spain

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 35 of 47
31 Social Housing in Torre Baró by Aldayjover Architecture and Landscape + Burgos & Garrido Arquitectos JV. Image © Adrià Goula

The Peninsula Mixed-Use Campus by WXY, United States

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 44 of 47
The Peninsula Mixed-Use Campus by WXY. Image © WXY

Gao Bo by Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology Design and Research Institute, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 46 of 47
Gao Bo by Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology Design and Research Institute. Image © Zhang Xiaoming

Category 4: Participatory, land-use efficient, and inclusive planning

Hutong Community Renewal by Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 7 of 47
Hutong Community Renewal by Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University. Image © Bo Lv

Stabilisation of Anthropogenic Urban Cave System in Tomelloso by Aguado + Vellés + Aperte, Spain

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 2 of 47
Stabilisation of Anthropogenic Urban Cave System in Tomelloso by Aguado + Vellés + Aperte. Image © Javier Longobardo

IDS Industrial Precinct Masterplan by Saiqa Iqbal Meghna & Suvro Sovon Chowdhury, Bangladesh

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 31 of 47
IDS Industrial Precinct Masterplan by Saiqa Iqbal Meghna & Suvro Sovon Chowdhury. Image © Rezwan Kobir Zoha

E.CO Rotunda by The University of Hong Kong, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 18 of 47
E.CO Rotunda by The University of Hong Kong. Image © Kevin PK LI

CACP "Designing?" by YIIIE Architects, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 33 of 47
CACP “Designing?” by YIIIE Architects. Image © ARCH EXIST

74/1, Kodikanda by Architect Damith Premathilake, Sri Lanka

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 37 of 47
74/1, Kodikanda by Architect Damith Premathilake. Image © Ganidu Balasuriya

Kahawa West Health Centre by Nicholas Simwichi, Kenya

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 28 of 47
Kahawa West Health Centre by Nicholas Simwichi. Image © Jack Campbell

Category 5: Access to green and public space

A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City by Turenscape, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 9 of 47
A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City. Image © Turenscape

Parque Prado by Connatural Arquitectura en el Paisaje, Colombia

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 10 of 47
Parque Prado by Connatural Arquitectura en el Paisaje. Image © Connatural

Śhālā Twam (A Space for You) by Bhoomija Creations, India

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 23 of 47
Śhālā Twam (A Space for You). Image © Ar.Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios

Sanath Road, Gurugram by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 30 of 47
Sanath Road, Gurugram by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd.. Image © Raahgiri Foundation

Espacio Modelo by Intendencia de Montevideo, Uruguay

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 12 of 47
Espacio Modelo. Image © DIC, Intendencia de Montevideo

La Jalquilla: A School for All by Asociación Semillas Para el Desarrollo Sostenible, Peru

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 40 of 47
La Jalquilla: A School for All by Asociación Semillas Para el Desarrollo Sostenible. Image © Eleazar Cuadros

Ho Chi Minh City Book Street by TA Landscape Architecture, Vietnam

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 13 of 47
Ho Chi Minh City Book Street. Image Courtesy of TA Landscape Architecture

Community Plug by Studio Aranya, India

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 38 of 47
Community Plug by Studio Aranya. Image © Sadhak Shaik

Nyhamnen Ferryterminal Park by ZITA (Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura), Sweden

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 25 of 47
Nyhamnen Ferryterminal Park by ZITA (Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura). Image © Olle Engkvist

Al Hakoura Community Garden, Ramallah by Ramallah Municipality and UN-Habitat, Palestine

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 39 of 47
Al Hakoura Community Garden by Ramallah Municipality and UN-Habitat. Image Courtesy of Ramallah Municipality

Mashiach Now Square, São Paulo by Natureza Urbana, Brazil

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 19 of 47
Mashiach Now Square, São Paulo by Natureza Urbana. Image © Victor Lucena

Atal Sarovar: A Water-Sensitive Urban Integration by Ini Design Studio, India

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 4 of 47
Atal Sarovar: A Water-Sensitive Urban Integration by Ini Design Studio. Image © Vinay Panjwani

Sweitat Garden by Al Ameed Architects and Engineers Company, Palestine

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 27 of 47
Sweitat Garden. Image Courtesy of AL AMEED architects and engineers

Baiyanqian Village Community Center by Yuan Architectural Design Studio, China

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 20 of 47
Baiyanqian Village Community Center. Image Courtesy of Yuan Architectural Design Studio

Category 6: Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related disasters

Les Mamas Belgues Flooding Park by Síntesi Arquitectes, Spain

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 34 of 47
Les Mamas Belgues Flooding Park by Síntesi Arquitectes. Image © Víctor Sanchis Muñoz "Filtrodecolor"

Acapulco de Juárez, Guerrero by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes, Mexico

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 36 of 47
Acapulco de Juárez, Guerrero by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes. Image © César Béjar Studio

Revitalisation of the Citadel of Agadir Oufella by Studio Salima Naji Architecte, Morocco

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 15 of 47
Revitalisation of the Citadel of Agadir Oufella by Studio Salima Naji Architecte. Image © Abdelkarim Msaad (SDRT AGADIR)

Rockaway Resiliency and Coastal Adaptation by WXY, United States

Save this picture!
UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions - Image 14 of 47
Rockaway Resiliency and Coastal Adaptation by WXY. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Reyyan Dogan
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions" 16 Jan 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1037877/uia-2030-award-announces-regional-finalists-of-its-third-cycle-across-five-global-regions> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags