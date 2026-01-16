UIA 2030 Award Announces Regional Finalists of Its Third Cycle Across Five Global Regions

Atal Sarovar: A Water-Sensitive Urban Integration by Ini Design Studio. Image © Vinay Panjwani
Or The International Union of Architects (UIA), in partnership with UN-Habitat, has released the Stage 1 results of the third cycle of the UIA 2030 Award, identifying the projects selected as Regional Finalists. The shortlisted entries were drawn from submissions across the UIA's five global regions and will advance to the second stage of evaluation. Established in alignment with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the award framework positions the built environment within broader discussions on sustainable urban development and global policy objectives.
+ 42
Launched in 2021, the biennial
UIA 2030 Award focuses on built projects that demonstrate measurable contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals, with particular attention to SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities and the New Urban Agenda. The third cycle received a wide range of submissions reflecting diverse regional, social, and environmental conditions. Following a structured and rigorous review, the international jury selected Regional Finalists based on criteria including building performance, design quality, contextual integration, and the extent to which projects address sustainability through a holistic, life-cycle approach.
The Regional Finalists will now proceed to Stage 2 of the award process.
Shortlisted teams will be invited to submit a three-minute video presentation documenting the project in use, its context, and its response to relevant SDG targets, along with any additional materials required for further assessment. After the evaluation of Stage 2 submissions received by 6 March 2026, one winner will be selected in each category, with commendations awarded to the remaining finalists during an official ceremony held in conjunction with the UN-Habitat World Urban Forum in Baku, Azerbaijan. La Jalquilla: A School for All by Asociación Semillas Para el Desarrollo Sostenible. Image © Eleazar Cuadros
Read on to discover the list of finalists.
Category 1: Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all Meishe River Restoration: Turning Grey Into Green by Turenscape , China Meishe River Restoration: Turning Grey Into Green. Image © Turenscape Sanxiushan Village, Wetland Landscape by Huaqiao University - School of Architecture, China Sanxiushan Village, Wetland Landscape. Image Courtesy of Huaqiao University - School of Architecture The Phi Phi Wastewater Management Ecological Park. Image Courtesy of Arsomsilp Community and Environmental Architect Category 2: Protect labour rights and promote safe working environments Tierras Temporary Housing Units in Palenque by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes, Mexico Tierras Temporary Housing Units in Palenque by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes. Image © César Béjar Studio Taoli – Zhaoshan Village Center by SUP Atelier of THAD. Image © GAO Weizhi Category 3: Adequate, safe, and affordable housing Sanjaynagar Slum Redevelopment. Image Courtesy of Community Design Agency Inhabited Work in Huayruro by Cesar Tarazonna, Peru Inhabited Work in Huayruro by Cesar Tarazonna. Image © Eleazar Cuadros 31 Social Housing in Torre Baró by Aldayjover Architecture and Landscape + Burgos & Garrido Arquitectos JV, Spain 31 Social Housing in Torre Baró by Aldayjover Architecture and Landscape + Burgos & Garrido Arquitectos JV. Image © Adrià Goula The Peninsula Mixed-Use Campus by WXY, United States The Peninsula Mixed-Use Campus by WXY. Image © WXY Gao Bo by Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology Design and Research Institute, China Gao Bo by Xi’an University of Architecture and Technology Design and Research Institute. Image © Zhang Xiaoming Category 4: Participatory, land-use efficient, and inclusive planning Hutong Community Renewal by Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tsinghua University. Image © Bo Lv Stabilisation of Anthropogenic Urban Cave System in Tomelloso by Aguado + Vellés + Aperte, Spain Stabilisation of Anthropogenic Urban Cave System in Tomelloso by Aguado + Vellés + Aperte. Image © Javier Longobardo IDS Industrial Precinct Masterplan by Saiqa Iqbal Meghna & Suvro Sovon Chowdhury, Bangladesh IDS Industrial Precinct Masterplan by Saiqa Iqbal Meghna & Suvro Sovon Chowdhury. Image © Rezwan Kobir Zoha E.CO Rotunda by The University of Hong Kong. Image © Kevin PK LI CACP “Designing?” by YIIIE Architects. Image © ARCH EXIST 74/1, Kodikanda by Architect Damith Premathilake. Image © Ganidu Balasuriya Kahawa West Health Centre by Nicholas Simwichi, Kenya Kahawa West Health Centre by Nicholas Simwichi. Image © Jack Campbell Category 5: Access to green and public space A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City by Turenscape , China A Floating Forest: Fish Tail Park in Nanchang City. Image © Turenscape Parque Prado by Connatural Arquitectura en el Paisaje, Colombia Parque Prado by Connatural Arquitectura en el Paisaje. Image © Connatural Śhālā Twam (A Space for You) by Bhoomija Creations, India Śhālā Twam (A Space for You). Image © Ar.Prasanth Mohan, Running Studios Sanath Road, Gurugram by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd., India Sanath Road, Gurugram by Beyond Built Pvt. Ltd.. Image © Raahgiri Foundation Espacio Modelo by Intendencia de Montevideo, Uruguay Espacio Modelo. Image © DIC, Intendencia de Montevideo La Jalquilla: A School for All by Asociación Semillas Para el Desarrollo Sostenible. Image © Eleazar Cuadros Ho Chi Minh City Book Street. Image Courtesy of TA Landscape Architecture Community Plug by Studio Aranya, India Community Plug by Studio Aranya. Image © Sadhak Shaik Nyhamnen Ferryterminal Park by ZITA (Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura), Sweden Nyhamnen Ferryterminal Park by ZITA (Zona Industrial Taller de Arquitectura). Image © Olle Engkvist Al Hakoura Community Garden, Ramallah by Ramallah Municipality and UN-Habitat, Palestine Al Hakoura Community Garden by Ramallah Municipality and UN-Habitat. Image Courtesy of Ramallah Municipality Mashiach Now Square, São Paulo by Natureza Urbana , Brazil Mashiach Now Square, São Paulo by Natureza Urbana. Image © Victor Lucena Atal Sarovar: A Water-Sensitive Urban Integration by Ini Design Studio , India Atal Sarovar: A Water-Sensitive Urban Integration by Ini Design Studio. Image © Vinay Panjwani Sweitat Garden by Al Ameed Architects and Engineers Company, Palestine Sweitat Garden. Image Courtesy of AL AMEED architects and engineers Baiyanqian Village Community Center by Yuan Architectural Design Studio, China Baiyanqian Village Community Center. Image Courtesy of Yuan Architectural Design Studio Category 6: Strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to climate-related disasters Les Mamas Belgues Flooding Park by Síntesi Arquitectes, Spain Les Mamas Belgues Flooding Park by Síntesi Arquitectes. Image © Víctor Sanchis Muñoz "Filtrodecolor" Acapulco de Juárez, Guerrero by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes. Image © César Béjar Studio Revitalisation of the Citadel of Agadir Oufella by Studio Salima Naji Architecte, Morocco Revitalisation of the Citadel of Agadir Oufella by Studio Salima Naji Architecte. Image © Abdelkarim Msaad (SDRT AGADIR) Rockaway Resiliency and Coastal Adaptation by WXY, United States Rockaway Resiliency and Coastal Adaptation by WXY. Image © Albert Vecerka/Esto