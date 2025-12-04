Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m²

Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m²

Subscriber Access

Save

In Vietnam, the tube house has almost become a vernacular form in densely populated cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This typology originated from ancient façade taxes and as a strategic response to urban land scarcity and optimization of street frontage for commerce. Their traditional structure typically relies on the front façade for daylight and ventilation. People living there often face the challenge of designing in a space defined by the deep plots, limited street frontage, and close neighboring buildings, restricting natural light and airflow. To counter this fundamental lack of perimeter exposure, Vietnamese architects usually employ several strategies oriented towards internal environmental manipulation. This curated collection explores tube houses under 100 m2, where their small size increased the need for absolute spatial economy and the verticalization of function, which directly influenced design decisions across all projects.

Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m² - Image 2 of 10Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m² - Image 3 of 10Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m² - Image 4 of 10Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m² - Image 5 of 10Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m² - More Images+ 5

The first focus is on maximizing light penetration. This is achieved through the introduction of vertical voids or atriums, which function as essential light shafts that also promote stack-effect ventilation deep into the plan. In contrast, other projects create external buffer zones by recessing the building to establish courtyards, ensuring crucial cross-ventilation across the entire depth of the home. The second focus is on the spatial economy and the façade as an active climate filter. Since horizontal expansion is impossible, floor area must be generated vertically, compressing non-essential spaces. The use of a consolidated service spine is a common strategy that simplifies utilities throughout the site and allows more room for flexible living spaces.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Moises Carrasco
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Vietnam’s Tube Houses: Architectural Strategies Under 100 m²" 04 Dec 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036530/vietnams-tube-houses-architectural-strategies-under-100-m2> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags