The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition

Save this picture! Constructing La Biennale. Image © Marco Zorzanello, Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.," curated by Carlo Ratti, closed on 23 November 2025 as the most visited Architecture Biennale to date. The exhibition recorded 298,000 visitors, in addition to 17,584 preview attendees, surpassing previous editions despite the temporary closure of the Central Pavilion for restoration. Bringing together 303 projects and 758 invited architects, along with 66 National Participations and 11 Collateral Events, the edition extended across the Giardini, Arsenale, and multiple sites throughout Venice.

+ 3

Reflecting on the edition, Carlo Ratti stated that "the true legacy of a Biennale is not defined by immediate popularity, but by what endures." He noted that the Public Programme "drew extraordinary participation," with continuous workshops and thousands of contributors engaging with the theme of collective intelligence. Ratti identified two measures for assessing the exhibition's impact: its ability to influence architectural practice, "to mobilize every form of intelligence to confront a changing climate," and its role in shaping the Biennale as a space where new forms of knowledge can emerge. "Exhibiting works is no longer enough," he added, emphasizing the edition's "Laboratory" approach, which brought together architects, scientists, philosophers, farmers, programmers, chefs, and others in a shared environment of exchange.

Read on to discover ArchDaily's coverage of the Biennale, featuring interviews, an opinion article, and highlights gathered throughout the 2025 exhibition.