  3. The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition

The 19th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, "Intelligens. Natural. Artificial. Collective.," curated by Carlo Ratti, closed on 23 November 2025 as the most visited Architecture Biennale to date. The exhibition recorded 298,000 visitors, in addition to 17,584 preview attendees, surpassing previous editions despite the temporary closure of the Central Pavilion for restoration. Bringing together 303 projects and 758 invited architects, along with 66 National Participations and 11 Collateral Events, the edition extended across the Giardini, Arsenale, and multiple sites throughout Venice.

Reflecting on the edition, Carlo Ratti stated that "the true legacy of a Biennale is not defined by immediate popularity, but by what endures." He noted that the Public Programme "drew extraordinary participation," with continuous workshops and thousands of contributors engaging with the theme of collective intelligence. Ratti identified two measures for assessing the exhibition's impact: its ability to influence architectural practice, "to mobilize every form of intelligence to confront a changing climate," and its role in shaping the Biennale as a space where new forms of knowledge can emerge. "Exhibiting works is no longer enough," he added, emphasizing the edition's "Laboratory" approach, which brought together architects, scientists, philosophers, farmers, programmers, chefs, and others in a shared environment of exchange.

Read on to discover ArchDaily's coverage of the Biennale, featuring interviews, an opinion article, and highlights gathered throughout the 2025 exhibition.

Related Article

Everything You Need to Know about the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

Bahrain Wins the Golden Lion for Best National Participation at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition - Image 2 of 8
Bahrain Pavilion at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of la Biennale di Venezia

One Month Until Closing: 10 Must-See National Pavilions at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition - Image 6 of 8
Unraveling: New Spaces. Serbian Exhibition at the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © ReportArch - Andrea Ferro Photography

"Architecture is Survival": In Conversation with Curator Carlo Ratti at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale

An Unfolding Crisis with a Hopeful Outlook: Highlights from the Projects Exhibited at Venice Architecture Biennale 2025

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition - Image 7 of 8
Terms and Conditions / Transsolar, Bilge Kobas, Daniel A. Barber. Image © Roland Halbe

ArchDaily Interviews From the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale as the Exhibition Enters Its Final Week

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition - Image 4 of 8
Pavilion of the Great Britain at the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale. Image © Chris Lane, Courtesy of British Council

Small-Scale Solutions to Climate Challenges: 13 Highlighted Projects from the 19th Venice Architecture Biennale

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition - Image 5 of 8
Canal Café / Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Natural Systems Utilities, SODAI, Aaron Betsky, Davide Oldani. Image © Marco Zorzanello, Courtesy of La Biennale di Venezia

The Intelligens Biennale Gathers the Data, But Fails to Synthesize It

The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition - Image 8 of 8
A Robot’s Dream / Gramazio Kohler Research (ETH Zurich), MESH, Studio Armin Linke. Image © Andrea Avezzù, Courtesy of la Biennale di Venezia

Cite: Reyyan Dogan. "The 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale Ends, Marking the Event’s Most Visited Edition" 24 Nov 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1036315/the-2025-venice-architecture-biennale-ends-marking-the-events-most-visited-edition> ISSN 0719-8884

