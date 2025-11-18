Designing Beyond the Formula: Get to Know the Works of 5468796 Architecture in Canada

Save this picture! 5468796 Team photo. Image © Stationpoint Photographic

Founded in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in 2007 by Johanna Hurme and Sasa Radulovic, and shortly afterward joined by its third partner, Colin Neufeld, 5468796 Architecture was established as an architecture firm whose early work explored the current state of housing in North America. The Canadian studio operates as a collaborative group of approximately 20 designers, where they prioritize the collective value of ideas over individual authorship.

The firm's focus centers on issues of residential comfort and livability, specifically within the constraints of multi-family housing. Their philosophy is showcased in their book Platform: Middle, which was put together after a symposium of the same name held at the Illinois Institute of Technology, College of Architecture, in 2019. Since its early days, the firm has been involved in numerous multi-family residential projects, which, over the years, have provided it with a deep, hands-on understanding of the regulations, limitations, and financial models that drive housing development.