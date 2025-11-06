EUmies Awards 2026 Unveil 410 Nominated Works and the Jury Led by Smiljan Radić

Save this picture! Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS architectes. Image © Nicolas Grosmond

The EUmies Awards are organized annually by the Fundació Mies van der Rohe and the European Commission, with the support of the European Union's Creative Europe Programme. Based on the principle that "architecture is not merely a technical or aesthetic matter, but a cultural, environmental, and democratic issue," this 19th cycle of the Prize brings together 410 works from 40 countries and 143 regions across Europe. Beyond recognizing contemporary architecture projects, the Awards also aim to reflect European values such as cultural diversity, sustainability, democracy, and solidarity. This year, most nominated works (23%) are residential projects, including both collective and single-family housing, followed by cultural (13%) and educational (12%) programs. The selection shows a balance between transformations of existing buildings (44%) and new construction (56%), while 12% of the nominees are transnational works and 33% of the studios are 10 years old or younger, underscoring the growing visibility of emerging practices.

The Awards celebrate contemporary architecture at an international scale, with works submitted by a network of national architectural associations, independent experts, and the Awards Advisory Committee, showcasing the most significant built projects completed between May 2023 and April 2025. For this cycle, the EUmies Awards also announced the 2026 Jury, chaired by Chilean architect Smiljan Radić. The panel includes Carl Bäckstrand (Sweden), Deputy CEO of White Arkitekter and a leading voice in sustainable design and resilient cities; Chris Briffa (Malta), founder of Chris Briffa Architects, known for their contemporary interventions within Malta's historic fabric; Zaiga Gaile (Latvia), architect and conservationist, acclaimed for revitalizing Riga's wooden and industrial heritage; Tina Gregorič (Slovenia), co-founder of Dekleva Gregorič Architects, recognized for context-driven, research-based design; Nikolaus Hirsch (Germany/Belgium), architect, curator, and educator, artistic director of CIVA in Brussels and co-founder of e-flux architecture; and Rosa Rull (Spain), co-founder of BAILORULL + ADD Arquitectura, whose research-based practice explores architecture as a continuous urban process.

From the list of 410 nominees, the Jury will select a shortlist of 40 projects to be announced in January 2026, followed by seven finalists in February. In spring 2026, Jury members will visit the finalists' sites, engaging directly with architects, clients, users, and local communities. The winners in the Architecture and Emerging Architecture categories will be unveiled in April 2026 in Oulu, one of the two European Capitals of Culture that year. The Awards Ceremony will take place at the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona during the EUmies Awards Days on 11 and 12 May 2026. Throughout these days, the Pavilion will host debates, conferences, and presentations featuring winners, finalists, clients, and past participants, alongside the projects exhibition and the launch of the EUmies Awards Out&About program, which invites citizens to visit shortlisted works across Europe. Find below the complete list of nominees for the 19th cycle of the EUmies Awards.

Albania

Red House / Pacarizi Studio

Making of a Garden / Studio Precht

MET Tirana Building / Mario Cucinella Architects

Armenia

Hotel «Manifest» / Archcoop

Private House in Rind / Archcoop

COAF - Child and Family Centre / Alberto Campo Baeza

Lumen Coffee 1936 / snkh.

Austria

KinderKunstLabor / Schenker Salvi Weber

Wien Museum / Čertov and Winkler+Ruck

HOS House of Schools 1 / querkraft architekten ZT gmbh

Hohenems Town Hall / BERKTOLD WEBER Architekten

Garden House and Raftsmen's House / HERTL.ARCHITEKTEN

VLV - National Insurance Agency of Vorarlberg / Dorner\Matt

Expansion Headquarter Windkraft Simonsfeld / juri troy architects

Waldorf School Mauer / Dietrich Untertrifaller Architekten ZT GmbH ANDIBREUSS

Dirnbergergut / Moser und Hager Architekten

Hotel Hirschen / NONA Architektinnen

Gersthof Model School - Renovation and Conversion of a Listed Hospital / Franz&Sue

Klösterle - Time of Awaking / STUDIO LOIS ZT GmbH - Barbara Poberschnigg

Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / illiz architektur

Belgium

Duinhelm / Raamwerk

Charleroi Palais des Expositions / AgwA + architecten jan de vylder inge vinck

Jean Vilar Theatre / Ouest Architecture

Brunfaut Tower / atelier 229 + Dethier Architecture

Rubenshuis / Robbrecht en Daem architecten

The Green Ark in the Botanical Garden of Meise / Nu Architectuuratelier + Archipelago

Abby Kortrijk / Barozzi Veiga + Tab Architects

Seraing / AgwA

USquare Feder / Callebaut architecten + BC architects & studies + evr-Architecten bvba + VK architects+engineers

The Grand Opening / Traumnovelle

The Pink Panther / DMOA

ZIN in No(o)rd / 51N4E + Jaspers-Eyers Architects + l'AUC

Wintercircus Technological and Cultural Hub / OYO

University Campus / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

Peterbos 9 Housing Renovation / 51N4E + Lacaton & Vassal architectes

Bosnia and Herzegovina

TZ RK- Parents' House Tuzla / no LAB + normal laboratorija

Zemlja / Projekt V Arhitektura

Archaeological Park of the Kalin Hadži Alija Mosque in Sarajevo / Cantonal Institute for the Protection of Cultural, Historical and Natural Heritage Sarajevo Context d.o.o. Sarajevo

Bulgaria

DOT Sofia / I/O architects

Blagoevgrad Farmers' Market / United Master Architects

Central Market Hall of Sofia Reconstruction and Restoration / HORA + Int Arch

Hotel Bizzare / Arhis

Hotel Hello Plovdiv / Simple Architecture

The House with the Portals / Studio Nada

Fishermen's Tales - Children Educational Playground / MOTTO architectural studio

Warehouse and Headquarters / NDD Ltd + House A3

Croatia

Croatian Natural History Museum / Radionica Arhitekture + Vanja Ilić Arhitektura

Double Villa Bukovac / njiric+ arhitekti

Lovas Minefield Memorial Site / Atmosfera

Public Space Adjacent to the Zakmardy Palace / NEKOLIKO + BIRO

House NODI / Juraj Glasinović Architect + Nikola Fabijanić Architect

Viticulture Collection Pitve / Vanja Ilić Arhitektura

House 3R / blos d.o.o.

Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA / Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

Gruž Market in Dubrovnik / ARP

Istria House / STUDIO AUTORI

Benkovac Fair / ARP

Zonar Zagreb / STUDIO UP

Re-Generator / MVA / Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

Cyprus

Reuse of Athienou Municipal Market as a Community and Cultural Centre / AA & U For Architecture, Art and Urbanism

TEPAK Paphos - School of Tourism, Hospitality and Management / Eraclis Papachristou Architects

Aphrodite Thematic Route / Agisilaou & Kalavas Architectural Workshop

Cultural Village in Lemba / Spyros Th. Spyrou, Charis Christodoulou, Charis Solomou

Redevelopment of the Public Spaces of Agia Phyla's Historical Centre / AA & U For Architecture, Art and Urbanism + INB2IN Studio

DBH - Courtyard House / constantinos petrakos architects

MAPS - Mobile «Agora» for Participatory Spaces / Urban Gorillas (NGO)

Architecture of Fleeting Memory - 2nd Phase Restoration of «Kato Vrysi» / Sevina Floridou Architect

Negotiating the Thresholds Between Inside and Out, Preservation and Intervention / Yiorgos Hadjichristou architects

House 1922 / Simpraxis Architects LLC

Conservation & Extension of Listed Residence in Ayios Andreas / J+A Philippou architects-engineers

Surfer's House / Christiana Karagiorgi Architects

Residence in Konia - A Condition of Symbiosis. Topography, Construction and Dwelling / Antreas Ioannou

Czech Republic

GAMPA and Sféra Pardubice / Sepka Architects

1KM of Urban Change - The Path to Transforming Prague´s Negrelli Viaduct into a Community Asset / CCEA MOBA

Štvanice footbridge / Atelier Petr Tej + Blank architekti + Atelier Bridge Structures

Children's Hospice - House for Julia / Čtyřstěn

Multifunctional Hall in Imperial Spa / Petr Hájek ARCHITEKTI

Adaptation of the Grain Silo in the Winternitz Automatic Mills / Prokš Přikryl architekti

The Red Church Reconstruction / atelier-r

Art Studios of the Faculty of Education, Masaryk University / dílna

New Provostry / Studio acht, s.r.o.

Forest Pool / Mjölk architekti

Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel / RCNKSK

Denmark

Thoravej 29 / pihlmann architects

CODAN - Office and Warehouse / Johansen Skovsted Arkitekter

The Crafts College in Horsens / Cubo Arkitekter + Danø Arkitektur + Schønherr A/S

Grønningen-Bispeparken / SLA

Masterplan for Carlsberg Byen / entasis

The Opera Park / Cobe

Karens Minde Aksen / Schønherr A/S

Centre for Health / Dorte Mandrup A/S

Hedeskov Living Lab / Djernes & Bell

TRÆ / Lendager

Estonia

The Reconstruction of the Factory Building at Ankru 8 into Residential Lofts / molumba

Logi Sauna / Kaisa Sööt + Margit Säde + Liina-Liis Urke + Regina Viljasaar-Frenzel

Põltsamaa Castle / studio ARGUS + LUMIA

Rae State Secondary School and Tuule Sports Building / KOKO architects

Kalevi Yacht Club Marina Building / Urban Mark OÜ

Reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja Street / KAVAKAVA

Narva Estonian School and the Old Town Kindergarten / 3+1 architects

Keila Song Festival Grounds / Mareld + molumba

Pelgulinna State Secondary School / Arhitekt Must OÜ + OÜ PINK + Kino maastikuarhitektid OÜ

Finland

Hyytiälä Forest Station / Architects Rudanko Kankkunen

Katajanokan Laituri / Anttinen Oiva Architects

Lastu Education Building / OOPEAA Office for Peripheral Architecture

Kari Campus / Verstas Architects

Tammela Stadium / JKMM Architects

Maatulli School and Kindergarten / Fors Arkitekter + Arkkitehtuuri- ja muotoilutoimisto Talli + Blomqvist Arkitektur

Majamaja Off-Grid Village / Littow architectes

Kuokkalan Kalon / Collaboratorio

Kyrkfjärden School / AFKS Architects

Kumpula High School of Natural Sciences / AFKS Architects

France

Charleval Multidisciplinary Health Centre / Atelier COMBAS

Renovation and Extension of Three Pierrots Cultural Centre - Cinema-Theatre / Studio 1984

Anne Frank Middle School Renovation / MARS architectes

M37 house in Contis / BAST + LITTORAL

Cycling and pedestrian bridge Albi / Ney & Partners + Urban Design: MS-A

Lumen Learning Center - Paris Saclay University / Beaudouin Architectes + MGM Morales de Giles arquitectos

Third Place Flow / Office Zola architectes

La Source - Third-Place Library / NAS Architecture

Pavillon Le Vau / L'Atelier Senzu

Bois-Perrier Nursery School / Direction Recherche et Innovation de la Ville de Rosny-sous-Bois

Hotel Tribe – Solid Stone Hotel Construction / NEUFVILLE-GAYET ARCHITECTURE + ciguë

Community Headquarters / Studiolada

Student Residences and Accommodation / Atelier(s) Alfonso Femia (formerly 5+1AA)

Lot 8, LUMA Arles - Renovation of Le Magasin Électrique / ASSEMBLE + Atelier Luma + BC architects & studies

206 Lafayette - Restructuring and Densification of a Mixed-Use Block Including Offices, Social Housing and Stores / DATA ARCHITECTES + THINK TANK architecture

Multi-Service Cultural Centre Le Foirail / Betillon & Freyermuth* + Crypto Architectes

Roofscapes Initiative / Roofscapes Studio

Baths of Nancy / Architectures Anne Démians

Market Hall, Public Space and Cultural Centre / ATELIER ARCHIPLEIN

Market Hall / BRA

Mediterranean Institute of the City and Territories / NP2F + Marion Bernard architectes + Point Supreme + Seyler & Lucan

Extension of The Fondation Maeght / Silvio d'Ascia Architecture

Josephine Baker - Marie-Jose Perec Sports and Cultural Centre / onze04

Hangar Y - Refurbishment and Restructuring of a Historical Monument into an Art Centre / DATA ARCHITECTES

Housing for Young People / Camille Salomon Architecte

Construction of a Media Library and Redevelopment of a Music School / Dominique Coulon et associés

Seed School: Growing Schools from Rammed Earth, Wood, and Recycled Concrete / a+ samueldelmas architectes urbanistes

Montpellier Metropolitan Cemetery / Agence Traverses - Paysage, Urbanisme, Architecture

Rehabilitation of a Mill and Construction of a Wine Storehouse / Carmen Maurice Architecture

56 Social Dwellings / Jean et Aline Harari architectes

School of Music, Dance and Theater / LINK architectes + Doucerain Lièvre Delziani Architectes

Saint-Dizier's Market Hall / Studiolada

Georgia

Lisi Garden House / Architects of Invention

Zviad Gamsakhurdia Presidential Centre / Tsanava + Maisuradze + T-Architects

Detached House in Tskneti / Wunderwerk

Unfinished House / Alexander Brodsky + David Brodsky

Kvareli Lake Resort Reception Pavilion / David Giorgadze Architects

Cenotaph / Kera

Green Cape Botanico / MUA - Architecture & Placemaking

Terracotta Pavilion House / Laboratory of Architects #3

Germany

Regensburg Quarter / Behles & Jochimsen Architects + Topos Landscape Architects

Adaptive Re-Use of a Church to Co-op Housing / Bundschuh Architekten

Homeless shelter Lotte Branz / Hild und K Architekten BDA + Studio Vulkan Landschaftsarchitektur

A Rear Building / Amunt Martenson and Martin Gjoleka

CIC - Coppenrath Innovation Centre / KRESINGS

Into the Light - Church of Christ in Neumarkt in the Upper Palatinate / Brückner & Brückner Architekten

Airship Hangar Mülheim / Smyk Fischer Architekten PartG mbB + Ripkens Wiesenkämper Beratende Ingenieure PartGmbB

Clusterliving Honeycombhouse / Peter Haimerl Architektur

Café Leo / sophie & hans

New Rosink Building / Westphal Architekten BDA

Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Berlin / JEMS Architekci

Michelberger Farm / Sigurd Larsen Design & Architecture

Greece

Astir Marina Landscape and Public Realm / NEIHEISER ARGYROS

Piraeus Tower / PILA STUDIO + BETAPLAN S.A.

Three Object Apartment / Elina Loukou - DeMachinas

Teloneio Kardamyli / ETSI Architects

Pinewood School in Anatolia Campus / Alexandros N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + Micromega Architecture & Strategies

Viglostasi / Block722

VEIL - Renovation and Extension of Residential Building / Arid

Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino / Alexandros N. Tombazis & Associates Architects + K-Studio

Seneka Logistics Storage and Distribution Centre / R.C.TECH

Lofos / react architects

Peloponnese House / Point Supreme

The Bauxite Residues Experimental Pavilion for «Environmental Awareness» / Ctrl_Space Lab

Toward the Sun - Summerhouse in Antiparos / Tasos Biris - Sofia Tsiraki Architectural Office

Acropolis Shop / Flux - Office

Hungary

Bbu Library and Student Centre / Gereben Marian Architects Ltd.

The Dryer Workshop / dmb műterem Ltd.

Restoration of the Church of Cserépváralja / Partizan Architecture

Renovation and Extension of the Sipeki Balás Villa / dmb műterem Ltd.

Hemp House / projectroom

Alba Arena / MET Arena / Balázs Mihály Építész Muterme Kft. + Építészkohó Kft.

Normafa Ski House Renovation and Extension / Hetedik Műterem Kft. + Studio Konstella Kft.

Building Complex of the Kabóca Puppet Theatre / Zsuffa és Kalmár Építész Műterem (ZSK Architects)

Façade of the Kelenföld Electrical Substation / GUBAHÁMORI

Extension of the Kós Károly Vocational School / 3h építésziroda / 3h architects

Katalin Kovács National Canoe Academy / Triskell Ltd.

Iceland

Smiðja Parliamentary Offices / Studio Granda

Stöng - (Re)interpretation / SP(R)INT STUDIO

Urriðaból Kindergarten / HJARK architecture + Sastudio

Elliðaár Station / Terta + Landslag

H59 Social Housing / s.ap arkitektar

Ireland

Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant / Clancy Moore

Harcourt Terrace Primary School / tun - architecture + design

Kinsale Library / Cork County Council Architects Department

Infill Housing & Rectory at Purser Gardens / DTA Architects

Living in a Landscape / Arigho Larmour Wheeler Architects

49-51 Amiens Street - Housing / Lawrence and Long Architects

Redevelopment of Dún Laoghaire Baths / dlr Architects + A2 Architects

Benedictine Monastery - Education and Retreat Centre at Kylemore Abbey / Axo Architects

Tolka Estuary Greenway at Dublin Port / TTT - (thirtythreetrees) + Darmody Architecture

Saint Paul's Secondary School / de Blacam and Meagher Architects

Roscommon Covered Space / GKMP Architects

Rossaveel Small Craft Harbour / Foley + Campus

Architects' Studio / O'Donnell + Tuomey

«Den Talamh» EcoLab / fuinneamh workshop architects + Civil and Structural Engineering Advisors

Italy

Badhaus - Contrapunct / bergmeisterwolf

Twin Schools / enrico molteni architecture

Astronomical Observatory / Studio di Architettura Marco Castelletti

Villaggio Normann Belvedere / Francesco Careri + Associazione Villaggio Normann

Corte Renèe / Bricolo Falsarella associati

Guado al Tasso Winery / asv3-officina di architettura

House in Lottano / Emanuele Scaramellini Architetto

Bonfiglioli Headquarters / Peter Pichler Architecture

Bicocca Superlab / BALANCE ARCHITETTURA

Bicocca Pavilion / Piuarch

The Welcoming Citadel / CZA Cino Zucchi Architetti + Euro Project Engineering Consultant srl

Caffè Nazionale / AMAA Collaborative Architecture Office For Research And Development

Casa di Belmondo / Orizzontale + Le Seppie

Stones Venue / Associates Architecture

Naples Underground Central Station – Centro Direzionale / Miralles Tagliabue - EMBT

Borsoni Theatre / Brescia Infrastrutture srl + Camillo Botticini architect

NC Headquarters / bdfarchitetti

Sforzacosta Preschool / BDR bureau

The Project of Time - Restoration of the Former Church of San Barbaziano / Studio Poggioli

Narrow House / Lorenzo Guzzini Architecture

Punto Luce for Save the Children / AOUMM

Kosovo

Marigona Tower / ARCHIDES

Vila NI / Proarchitecture shpk

Vila NIA / ARKITON

Instabuilt Innovation Centre / MODIUM

Hut Space / 1010

Latvia

Zābaki Tree Nursery / MARK arhitekti

Optical Fiber Medical Products Manufacturing Plant – Building and Site Redevelopment / Mindaro arch, SIA

Latvian Academy of Culture / No Rules Just Architecture (NRJA)

Verde - Office Building / ARHIS ARHITEKTI

Children's Clinical University Hospital Outpatient and Emergency Care Centre / MARK arhitekti

Kindergarten in Salaspils / MADE ARHITEKTI

Augustine's Garden / SAMPLING

Daile Theatre Square / MADE ARHITEKTI

W House / SIA space in

Lithuania

Reconstruction of Kaunas Town Hall and Kaunas City Museum / Processoffice

House in Žvėrynas / INBLUM architects

Vila Audra / KSFA

Stasys Museum / IMPLMNT Architects

Science Island / SMAR Architecture Studio + Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners

Pragiedruliai - Creativity Centre / PUPA / Life Over Space

Courtyard / AFTER PARTY + Siena

Herojus School / Architects bureau G. Natkevicius and partners

Vintage Automobiles' Museum - Conversion of Klaipeda Gas Storage Facility / ALTITUDES

Pilkope Villa Reconstruction / LG projektai

Industrial Street Villa / Case Studio for Architecture

Villa O / YCL studio

5° House / Vytautas Baltus

Luxembourg

Helix - Post Headquarters / Metaform Architects

Car Free Neighbourhood / BSARC SARL, BOURGUIGNON SIEBENALER ARCHITECTES

Bird and Mammal Shelter and Water Reservoir / Temperaturas Extremas Arquitectos SLP (amann-canovas-maruri)

Spektrum / 2001 + NJOY

Hôtel Villa Pétrusse / Jim Clemes Associates + Jean Schmit Engineering + Au carré cabinet d'ingénieur conseils

GuestHouse50 / Kaell Architecte

Esch-Belval Cycle Path (PC8) / Jim Clemes Associates + TR-Engineering + Mersch Ingénieurs-Paysagistes

Macedonia

Multi-Use Building in Skopje / PARAMETAR Studio

Residential Building Kapishtec / Attika Architects

RBK House / PROXY

2A Condominium / Biro 60B

Residential and Commercial Building – Ruzveltova / Attika Architects

Park Prevalec / Arhitektura Nova

Malta

Malta International Airport VIP Terminal / Valentino Architects

Bot-House / SON Architecture

Casa Ursula / Open Work Studio

Twentyfour / 3dmarchitecture

Casa Gourgion / MODEL + CVC architecture

Dar Tereża / Local Office for Architecture

Moldova

Villa Domes / calujac architecture

Montenegro

Elderly Daycare Centre / Nina Simović, Sonja Milićević, Jovan Balandžić, Danilo Đurišić, Nikola Radović

E Block / DVARP dijana vucinic architecture, research and practice

Hadrovica Mosque / ARHINGinzenjering

La Pigna Residence / Studio Kota

Bandići Winery / Studio LXXVI d.o.o

Porto Milena / LSN+Partners + FST Engineering + TermoVent + IMD Engineering

Netherlands

National Holocaust Museum / Office Winhov

Office Full of Waste / Popma ter Steege Architecten

ITC Faculty / Civic Architects + DS Landschapsarchitecten + Studio Groen+Schild + VDNDP

Museum Paleis Het Loo / KAAN Architecten

Den Helder's City Hall / Office Winhov + Van Hoogevest

Fenix / MAD Architects

Klingelbeek - Urban Plan for a Park to Share / Dyvik Kahlen

Volante / Monadnock

Norway

The Former American Embassy in Norway / ATELIER OSLO + Lund Hagem Arkitekter As

1938 + 2023 / mopo

Kunstsilo / Mestres Wåge + Mendoza Partida + BAX studio

Čoarvemátta - Sámi Theater, High School and Reindeer Herding School / 70°N arkitektur + Joar Nango + Snøhetta

Mountain Cabin / Schjelderup Trondahl arkitekter

Glasblokkene, Haukeland University Hospital / KHR Architecture + Henning Larsen + PKA arkitekter AS + Schønherr A/S

Sundshopen - Norwegian Scenic Routes / Rever & Drage Architects

Poland

Warsaw Uprising Mound / TopoScape + Archigrest

Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw / APA Wojciechowski Architekci + Thomas Phifer and Partners

Public Library in Choszczówka / Ambient

Visitors' Centre at the Auschwitz - Birkenau State Museum / Kozien Architekci

OKO - Interactive Fairy Tale and Animation Centre / Nizio Design International

Head Office of the Region Chamber of Commerce / Marlena Wolnik MWArchitekci

Ajnfart - Multi-Family Housing Complex / SLAS architekci

Widna Haven - Community Centre and Library / PB STUDIO, STUDIO MANIA, IPA

Columbaria at the Municipal Cemetery / BDR ARCHITEKCI

The Remodeling, Extension and Revitalisation of the Stefan Żeromski Theatre / WXCA SP. O.O.

Educational Building in the Marszewo Forest Botanical Garden / Gierbienis + Poklewski

Home for the Homeless - House of Cordial Mother of God / xystudio

Farma toMy – Training Home and Social Farm / Arche

Portugal

Carcavelos Health Complex / Simão Botelho + Studio-J + Duoma

Corcet Headquarters / Nuno Melo Sousa

Graça Funicular / Atelier Bugio

Laje Football Field / Miguel Marcelino

1818URCAR - Rehabilitation of the Public Space of Avenida Carvalho Araújo / Belém Lima Arquitectos

Building 4, ISCTE-IUL / scte Campus' Rehabilitation and Expansion Team

«A Nacional» Building / Menos é Mais Arquitectos Associados, Lda.

Apartment Building on Rua Roberto Ivens / ursa

Bairro Padre Cruz Market Hall / REDO architects

The Lince Santa Clara Hotel / Atelier Carvalho Araújo

Quinta de Adorigo Winery / Atelier Sérgio Rebelo

Building Rehabilitation of the Bairro do Cerco do Porto / José Gigante Arquitecto, Lda + Virgínio Moutinho Arquitectos

Romania

TERRRA / atelier d'architecture autogérée (aaa)

Inclusive Public Space - Waterfront on the Danube / Wolfhouse Productions + Iris Popescu Architecture + Ana-Monica Săbău BIA

Thread / Studio Akane Moriyama

Drawing Theater / Studio Ossidiana

Revitalization of the Feroviarilor Park / Vlad Sebastian Rusu Architecture Office + Studio 82 SRL

Aragon Grup Headquarters / Ene+Ene Arhitectura

House for a Collection - Restauration of a Modernist Villa / Attila KIM Architects

School of Bunesti / f i l o t o p i a

River Somes / PRÁCTICA

Pauline Monastery / MOSSFERN Architecture

Butchers' Tower and Bastion / ABRUPTARHITECTURA

Temporary Installation at a Mountain River / Atelier VRAC

Serbia

InGrid - Schneider Electric Hub. Transformation of the Novkabel Factory Production Hall / ZABRISKIE doo

Palace Vega IT Radnick / Kuzmanov and Partners

Hisar Fortress Revitalization / Riste Dobrijević - CADO

Residential Building in Čolak Antina Street / Dejan Miljković

Residential and Commercial Building "Cveta" / MADA Architecture studio

Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Adaptation of the Central Tower at the Old Fair of Belgrade / Zavod + za zastitu spomenika kulture grada Beograda + Danilo Dangubic Architects

Golubinje house / STUDIO AUTORI

Slovakia

Laur / kuklicasmerek+

Bratislava Calvary / Hantabal Architects

First Phase of the Revitalisation of Freedom Square in Bratislava / 2021 Architects + LABAK

Extension of a Primary School - New School Pavilion and Multipurpose Hall / BAKYTA ARCHITEKTI

Interior of the P. O. Hviezdoslav Regional Library / DOXA + bistan architekti

Winery S Strekov / What architects

SJK Pavilion - Café Ferdinand / studeny architekti + Peter Stec Studio + GRAU

Slovenia

Trifolium / Klaura | Horvath Lendarchitektur ZT GmbH

Ankaran Cemetery / VOID arhitektura + Studio AKKA

Temporary Spaces for Slovenian National Theatre Drama / Vidic Grohar Arhitekti

Nova Gorica Railway Station Redevelopment / Sadar + Vuga

Češča vas Pool Complex / ENOTA

Centre ROG / Mendoza Partida + BAX studio

Residential Building Elipse / Sadar + Vuga + Gregorc/Vrhovec Architects + Studio Krištof

Nursing Home KO-RA / ARREA architecture

Bratuš Homestead / studio abiro, d.o.o.

House D94 / a2o2 arhitekti

Gorenjska Banka Branch / kip arhitekti

Swimming Pool Vevče / Gužič Trplan arhitekti

Old Printery / OFIS arhitekti

Vila Muhr / OFIS arhitekti

Footbridge for Pedestrians and Cyclists in Irča Vas / Jereb in Budja arhitekti + Ponting d.o.o.

Adaptive Reuse in Village Gabrje - Kindergarten as Catalyst for Community Revival / KONTRA arhitekti

Spain

Zubitegi Park / Bear Architects

Landscape Itinerary Around the North Estuary Of The Odiel River / Estudio Acta

New Fish Market at the Barcelona Port / OAB Office of Architecture in Barcelona

MA House / bxd arquitectura + cra-de.studio

Temporary Market in Horta / Ravetllat Arquitectura + Carles Enrich Studio

Architecture is Cooperation - A Circular Exhibition Design / Josep Ferrando Architecture

Cardboard Office Red Cross on the Street / Tomás García Piriz Estudio

Interventions in the Monastery of Santa Maria de Sijena / Pemán y Franco + Sebastián Arquitectos

Oak House / MUKA arquitectura

Alto Residencial Cooperativa / Manuel Carbajo Capeans | Celso Barrios Ceide (Carbajo y Barrios Arquitectos Asociados S.L.P.)

The Thousand Suns Library / MADC Architects & Partners SLP

Stabilisation of Anthropogenic Urban Cave System / Aguado + Vellés + Aperte | Jose Antonio Aguado Benito, Javier Vellés Montoya y Juan Alonso Aperte

Imagine Montessori School / Arturo Sanz, Carmel Gradolí y Fran López. ARQUITECTES

Community of Rooms - Glòries Block Building A / cierto estudio

10K House / TAKK // Mireia Luzárraga + Alejandro Muiño

Rehabilitation of Vapor Cortès - Prodis 1923 / H ARQUITECTES

VHIR - Vall d'Hebron Research Institute / BAAS arquitectura + Espinet/Ubach

Round About Baths / Leopold Banchini Architects

DH Ecoenergy Plant #1 / FRPO Rodríguez & Oriol

Urban Elevator and Stariway for the Access to Altos Hornos of Biscay / ele erkitektura + tarte arkitektura

Gabriel's Home / TEd'A arquitectes

GREENH@USE 140 Social Housing in 22@ BCN / peris+toral.arquitectes + L3J Tècnics Associats

Plaça Major - Public Space. Heritage, Housing and Urban Life / Un Parell d'Arquitectes + Pep de Solà-Morales Arquitectes + Quim Domene

La Morada - Cooperative Housing for Trans and Lesbian Community / Lacol

Sweden

Stjärnorp Castle Ruin / Wikerstål Arkitekter / Tengbom Arkitekter

Wisdome Stockholm / Elding Oscarson

Kämpasten / Johan Sundberg arkitektur + Tengbom

Visitor Pavilion at the Linnaeus Garden / Hidemark & Stintzing Arkitekter AB

Villa Meltem - Salthamn, Gotland / m.arkitektur (Martina Eriksson)

25 Columns / OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

World of Volvo / Henning Larsen

Cederhusen - High Rise Housing in CLT / General Architecture

Tunisia

Land of Wells / Collective Bled el Abar

Ukraine