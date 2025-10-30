Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize

Save this picture! Two views, by Marie-Louise Raue. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize

The eighth edition of The Architecture Drawing Prize has revealed its 15 winners, following a radical restructuring of its judging criteria to reflect the evolving landscape of architectural representation. For the first time, the competition assessed all entries together, rather than by category, embracing the growing influence of digital and AI-assisted tools in the creative process.

Launched in 2017 and co-curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum, and the World Architecture Festival (WAF), the Prize celebrates the art and skill of architectural drawing across multiple modes of creation. Sponsored by Iris Ceramica Group and supported by ArchDaily as media partner, this year's edition attracted a record number of more than 200 submissions from around the world. Drawings were evaluated for their technical skill, originality, and capacity to convey architectural ideas through diverse techniques, ranging from traditional hand drawings to complex hybrid compositions.

The full list of winners, in no particular order, is:

Oscar Ssu Kuo Lo – Architecture in Translation Erhang Wang – The Lost Boys: It's OK to Cry - Composite Drawing (Plan, Section,

Perspective, and Axonometric) Yixuan Liu and Yilin Zhang – Almost Forgotten Xinyi Liu and Christine Wacta – Spatialization and Memory Mapping: an Urban

Redesign through the Lens of Savannah Train Station Anna Pang – The Tales of Liminality CJ Lim – Gossips: Phantoms of Deconstructivism and Postmodernism Inside Outside – Living Soil Tom Wood – A Working Monument Holly McLean – Hackney Power Plant Sectional Isometric Marie-Louise Raue – Two views Danilo Zamboni – São Paulo State Art Gallery Mark Smout – Super-Mega-Ruralistic Yichen Li – Himalayas Frontline: A Waterscape against Climate Change Sanjidah Chowdhury – Shilpogram: A Crafter's Village Jason Wang – Dockyard X

A special hand-drawing prize was awarded to Dockyard X by Jason Wang, crafted with graphite on paper. The drawing envisions an architectural intervention that repurposes decommissioned naval components into an experimental hydrofoil, embedding the site's maritime identity into its structure.

"The future of architectural drawing is constantly evolving, especially with the emergence of AI," said Ken Shuttleworth, founder of Make Architects and initiator of the Prize. "The Drawing Prize is proud to support and encourage new ways of expressing and celebrating architectural draughtsmanship." Erin McKellar, assistant curator at Sir John Soane's Museum, added that the decision to remove category divisions resulted in "an exciting group of entries, many of which bridge drawing methods and media," noting that hand-drawing "feels fresher and more relevant than ever."

All winning drawings will be exhibited at the World Architecture Festival in Miami, taking place from November 12 to 14, 2025. The overall winner will be announced at a private preview of The Architecture Drawing Prize exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London, where a selection of works will be displayed from January 28 to February 15, 2026.