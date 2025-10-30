Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize

Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize

Save

The eighth edition of The Architecture Drawing Prize has revealed its 15 winners, following a radical restructuring of its judging criteria to reflect the evolving landscape of architectural representation. For the first time, the competition assessed all entries together, rather than by category, embracing the growing influence of digital and AI-assisted tools in the creative process.

Launched in 2017 and co-curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum, and the World Architecture Festival (WAF), the Prize celebrates the art and skill of architectural drawing across multiple modes of creation. Sponsored by Iris Ceramica Group and supported by ArchDaily as media partner, this year's edition attracted a record number of more than 200 submissions from around the world. Drawings were evaluated for their technical skill, originality, and capacity to convey architectural ideas through diverse techniques, ranging from traditional hand drawings to complex hybrid compositions.

Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 2 of 6Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 3 of 6Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 4 of 6Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 5 of 6Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - More Images+ 1

The full list of winners, in no particular order, is:

  1. Oscar Ssu Kuo Lo – Architecture in Translation
  2. Erhang Wang – The Lost Boys: It's OK to Cry - Composite Drawing (Plan, Section,
    Perspective, and Axonometric)
  3. Yixuan Liu and Yilin Zhang – Almost Forgotten
  4. Xinyi Liu and Christine Wacta – Spatialization and Memory Mapping: an Urban
    Redesign through the Lens of Savannah Train Station
  5. Anna Pang – The Tales of Liminality
  6. CJ Lim – Gossips: Phantoms of Deconstructivism and Postmodernism
  7. Inside Outside – Living Soil
  8. Tom Wood – A Working Monument
  9. Holly McLean – Hackney Power Plant Sectional Isometric
  10. Marie-Louise Raue – Two views
  11. Danilo Zamboni – São Paulo State Art Gallery
  12. Mark Smout – Super-Mega-Ruralistic
  13. Yichen Li – Himalayas Frontline: A Waterscape against Climate Change
  14. Sanjidah Chowdhury – Shilpogram: A Crafter's Village
  15. Jason Wang – Dockyard X

Save this picture!
Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 2 of 6
Hand-drawing Prize Winner Dockyard X, by Jason Wang. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize

A special hand-drawing prize was awarded to Dockyard X by Jason Wang, crafted with graphite on paper. The drawing envisions an architectural intervention that repurposes decommissioned naval components into an experimental hydrofoil, embedding the site's maritime identity into its structure.

Save this picture!
Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 6 of 6
São Paulo State Art Gallery, by Danilo Zamboni. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize
Save this picture!
Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 4 of 6
Almost Forgotten, by Yixuan Liu and Yilin Zhang. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize

"The future of architectural drawing is constantly evolving, especially with the emergence of AI," said Ken Shuttleworth, founder of Make Architects and initiator of the Prize. "The Drawing Prize is proud to support and encourage new ways of expressing and celebrating architectural draughtsmanship." Erin McKellar, assistant curator at Sir John Soane's Museum, added that the decision to remove category divisions resulted in "an exciting group of entries, many of which bridge drawing methods and media," noting that hand-drawing "feels fresher and more relevant than ever."

Save this picture!
Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 5 of 6
Living Soil, by Inside Outside. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize
Save this picture!
Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize - Image 3 of 6
The Tales of Liminality, by Anna Pang. Image Courtesy of The Architecture Drawing Prize

All winning drawings will be exhibited at the World Architecture Festival in Miami, taking place from November 12 to 14, 2025. The overall winner will be announced at a private preview of The Architecture Drawing Prize exhibition at Sir John Soane's Museum in London, where a selection of works will be displayed from January 28 to February 15, 2026.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Romullo Baratto
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Romullo Baratto. "Meet the Category Winners of the 2025 Architecture Drawing Prize" 30 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1035513/meet-the-category-winners-of-the-2025-architecture-drawing-prize> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags