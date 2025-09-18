Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  A Model for Community-Led Heritage Preservation: Esna's Aga Khan Award-Winning Revitalisation

A Model for Community-Led Heritage Preservation: Esna's Aga Khan Award-Winning Revitalisation

Among the seven winners of this year's 16th Aga Khan Award for Architecture was the Revitalisation of Historic Esna in southern Egypt. Led by the Cairo-based firm Takween, the project was far more than a simple restoration. It was a comprehensive renewal effort that combined deep community engagement with the preservation of both tangible and intangible heritage. By creating thousands of jobs and restoring the historic center, the initiative offered a powerful alternative to demolition. The Aga Khan Trust lauded it as a 'replicable model for sustainable development'.

Mohieldin Gamal
