Among the seven winners of this year's 16th Aga Khan Award for Architecture was the Revitalisation of Historic Esna in southern Egypt. Led by the Cairo-based firm Takween, the project was far more than a simple restoration. It was a comprehensive renewal effort that combined deep community engagement with the preservation of both tangible and intangible heritage. By creating thousands of jobs and restoring the historic center, the initiative offered a powerful alternative to demolition. The Aga Khan Trust lauded it as a 'replicable model for sustainable development'.
A Model for Community-Led Heritage Preservation: Esna's Aga Khan Award-Winning Revitalisation
Image gallerySee allShow less
Cite: Mohieldin Gamal. "A Model for Community-Led Heritage Preservation: Esna's Aga Khan Award-Winning Revitalisation" 18 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034136/a-model-for-community-led-heritage-preservation-esnas-aga-khan-award-winning-revitalisation> ISSN 0719-8884
About this author