Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. "To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village

"To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village

Subscriber Access

Save

The 2025 Aga Khan Award for Architecture, one of the most prestigious honors in the field, celebrates projects that not only exhibit architectural excellence but also profoundly improve the quality of life for their communities. Among this year's winners is the West Wusutu Village Community Centre, a project in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, by Chinese architect Zhang Pengju. In an era when rural areas often face social fragmentation and a loss of identity, this community center offers a powerful counter-narrative.

In recognizing this project, the award jury praised its ability to intervene in a sensitive yet rational manner, using design to foster inclusivity, resilience, sustainability, and overall well-being. The design achieves these goals by rejecting rigid functional zoning. Instead, a permeable circular courtyard integrates diverse community activities, organizing circulation and connecting multiple open rooms into a cohesive whole.

"To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village - Image 2 of 34"To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village - Image 3 of 34"To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village - Image 4 of 34"To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village - Image 5 of 34To Emerge Naturally from the Site: Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village - More Images+ 29

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviews
Cite: 韩爽 - HAN Shuang. ""To Emerge Naturally from the Site": Zhang Pengju on His Aga Khan Award-Winning West Wusutu Village" 12 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033902/to-emerge-naturally-from-the-site-zhang-pengju-on-his-aga-khan-award-winning-west-wusutu-village> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel


想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

West Wusutu Village Community Center / Zhang Pengju. Image © Dou Yujun

西乌素图村民中心获阿卡汗建筑奖，专访张鹏举

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags