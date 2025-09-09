Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community?

How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community?

Subscriber Access

Save

The noise of overlapping conversations, the flashing lights of a billboard, hurried footsteps on the sidewalk, and the constant hammering of a nearby construction site: public spaces are sometimes experienced as environments where stimuli accumulate and often overwhelm us. Each person perceives and responds to these sensory inputs differently, and recognizing neurodiversity means understanding that some individuals require more time to adapt, slower-paced journeys, or more gradual interactions with their surroundings. These encounters raise fundamental questions about contemporary public space: how can it accommodate the diversity of ways people perceive and inhabit it? How can we envision it as a space that embraces all ways of experiencing it?

How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community? - Image 2 of 14How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community? - Image 3 of 14How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community? - Image 4 of 14How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community? - Image 5 of 14How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community? - More Images+ 9

To establish a point of reference, it is essential to note that the concept of neurodiversity emerged in the 1990s, marking a shift away from views centered on deficit or pathology toward a framework that acknowledges diverse ways of thinking and experiencing the world. This perspective challenged the assumptions under which most built spaces are conceived, generally designed around an "average user" whose responses are assumed to be linear and predictable.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Enrique Tovar
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Enrique Tovar. "How Can Public Space Be Designed for the Neurodiverse Community?" 09 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033863/how-can-public-space-be-designed-for-the-neurodiverse-community> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags