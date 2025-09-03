A Dialogue with the Past: Preservation Techniques of Historic Villas in Italy

Save this picture! Close up of Aristo House by Tom Thys architecten. Image © Lorenzo Zandri

Italy's rich history, evident in its monuments and cities, has created a unique context for architectural renovation. Italian architects often embrace this heritage by engaging in a dialogue between old and new, rather than aiming for a complete transformation. This approach intentionally avoids an imitative style, instead using contemporary materials like steel, glass, and new wood to frame and highlight the existing historic stone and brickwork. This juxtaposition turns the original materials from simple structural elements into featured decorative and narrative ones. The result is a layered experience where the history of the space remains visible, ensuring it is preserved rather than erased by the renovation.

This blending of past and present is rooted in a critical-conservative philosophy, championed by figures like Giovanni Carbonara. This school of thought argues that restoration must respect both the aesthetic and historical integrity of a building. This means that any new intervention must be clearly distinguishable, reversible, and should not create a historical "falsification." The deliberate layering, like exposed stone and contemporary steel or glass, is a direct application of this philosophy, allowing a building to simultaneously tell the story of its past and its present.