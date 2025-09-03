September Editorial Topic: Architecture Without Limits

Architects today work across many worlds: from designing furniture, landscapes, and urban blocks to creating film sets, photographs, and videos. They restore and retrofit old buildings rather than build anew, while also writing, researching, and publishing. Some design virtual spaces for video games or speculate on habitats in outer space and underwater. Others engage directly with society through politics, activism, or community projects. Many experiment with biology, test new materials, and step into the role of scientist. Architects are decolonizing old narratives and decarbonizing the construction industry, and by weaving together personal passions with pressing social and environmental challenges, they are pushing the limits of the profession and expanding its scope.

With so many changes in the profession, especially in recent years, one may ask: How is the role of the architect evolving in response to global crises and shifting societal needs? In what ways can interdisciplinarity expand the scope and impact of architectural practice? And what skills beyond traditional design are becoming essential for architects in today's world?

Different approaches could help answer these questions. Should architects learn from scientists and their methodology when dealing with new materials and the city? Is individual work doomed to disappear in the face of collaborative practices? Is the architect the ideal mediator between communities, governments, and companies? Are they efficient policymakers? Did the architectural narrative become more important than the building itself?

In September, ArchDaily investigates Architecture Without Limits: Interdisciplinarity and New Synergies, a theme that looks at how the boundaries of practice keep expanding. This topic explores architecture as a meeting point between science and design, ecology and technology, policy and community, and asks what tools and partnerships are needed to stay relevant today.

The launch of this topic comes alongside ArchDaily's Next Practices Awards 2025, celebrating 20 offices and collectives that are redefining what architecture can be. Their work demonstrates collaboration across disciplines, agility in uncertain times, and a drive for broader social impact. Now in its fifth edition, the winners will be announced on September 19th, on our website, social media channels, and at the Copenhagen Architecture Biennial.

The month is dedicated to exploring these questions from multiple perspectives, showcasing practices that cross boundaries and expand architecture's reach. From material innovation to community engagement, and from new narratives to collective intelligence, this topic highlights how interdisciplinarity is shaping the future of the profession.