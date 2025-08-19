World Photography Day: 25 Rising Architectural Photographers to Watch in 2025

Save this picture! © Vladimir de Mollerat du Jeu

Architectural photography provides a window into the built world, making significant structures more accessible to people who may never have the chance to visit them. A good architectural photograph captures more than just the physical structure; it conveys the mood, scale, and context of a space. Each photograph is unique and shaped by the photographer's eye, which conveys their sensitivity and perception of the built environment through their lens.

This translation from three dimensions to two is an act of storytelling. The photographer becomes a crucial collaborator in the architectural process, selecting the precise angle, moment, and light to convey a building's core narrative. Through these carefully chosen frames—whether capturing the monumental scale of a facade or the intimate texture of a material—they allow us to understand not just what a building looks like, but what it feels like to inhabit.