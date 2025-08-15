Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature

From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature

Subscriber Access

Save

Across diverse climates and landscapes, architects are reimagining the home as a place deeply rooted in its surroundings, where architecture and environment work together to nurture well-being. This curated selection of unbuilt residences, submitted by the ArchDaily community, are conceived as sanctuaries, offering respite from the pace of urban life and drawing on the restorative qualities of greenery, water, and open air. Nature is utilized as an active presence, shaping courtyards, guiding circulation, and influencing the choice of materials and colors.

From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature - Image 15 of 35From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature - Image 24 of 35From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature - Image 27 of 35From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature - Image 6 of 35From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature - More Images+ 30

This curated selection of Unbuilt Architecture brings together projects that embrace the principles of retreat and belonging, whether by weaving structures into forests, preserving mature trees within courtyards, or letting local topography dictate a building's form. They are spaces where living becomes an ongoing dialogue with the land: exchanging shade, color, scent, and seasonal changes.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Nour Fakharany
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Nour Fakharany. "From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature" 15 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033157/from-vietnam-to-poland-6-unbuilt-residences-immersed-in-nature> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags