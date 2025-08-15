From Vietnam to Poland: 6 Unbuilt Residences Immersed in Nature

Across diverse climates and landscapes, architects are reimagining the home as a place deeply rooted in its surroundings, where architecture and environment work together to nurture well-being. This curated selection of unbuilt residences, submitted by the ArchDaily community, are conceived as sanctuaries, offering respite from the pace of urban life and drawing on the restorative qualities of greenery, water, and open air. Nature is utilized as an active presence, shaping courtyards, guiding circulation, and influencing the choice of materials and colors.

This curated selection of Unbuilt Architecture brings together projects that embrace the principles of retreat and belonging, whether by weaving structures into forests, preserving mature trees within courtyards, or letting local topography dictate a building's form. They are spaces where living becomes an ongoing dialogue with the land: exchanging shade, color, scent, and seasonal changes.